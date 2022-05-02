Armstrong Flooring Inc. told investors this morning it is likely to file for bankruptcy after it failed to find a buyer for the East Lampeter Township-headquartered company.

Armstrong Flooring faced a deadline today to enter into a definitive binding purchase agreement, merger agreement or other similar agreement.

Armstrong employs about 500 locally.

The company said there are interested buyers but it was not able to complete a deal. It now has a May 8 deadline.

Armstrong Flooring said “at this time it appears unlikely that any of the parties expressing interest in a transaction with the Company would be in a position to sign a definitive binding purchase agreement, merger agreement or other similar agreement on or before the Extended Definitive Agreement Milestone.”

It is not clear whether lenders would agree to further extensions, Armstrong Flooring said in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Armstrong said no definitive decision has been made and no course of action has been approved by its board of directors but based on the on the state of discussions with the company’s lenders and the liquidity needs of the company, it is likely that the company will seek bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 and will seek to implement one or more such transactions through a competitive sale process in bankruptcy.

The federal Security and Exchange Commission briefly halted trading on Armstrong Flooring stock at 8 a.m.