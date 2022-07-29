Armstrong Flooring retirees recall the company once known for secure jobs and retirement

At 17, Scott Wise took a job as a janitor that would lead to a career of traveling the world for the company that became Armstrong Flooring.

From cleaning the shop floor, Wise went on to manage installation and technical teams. That job showed him the world, as he traveled to Canada, Mexico, Germany, Australia and Japan teaching people how to install floors. That job gave Wise some of the best friends he has known and allowed him to help create some of the products made by one of America’s great manufacturers. That job is where he met his wife, Glenna.

Wise retired in 2007 after 38 years, but like many he has followed Armstrong Flooring’s bankruptcy with a sense of loss for a place that not only provided stability and living wages, but served as the glue that brought together generations of Lancastrians going back 160 years.

Last Monday, the cultural and economic institution that ran through the lives of countless area residents like Wise died, lost to bankruptcy. Its Lancaster and Beech Creek factories were folded into another flooring company and its headquarters and other factories were closed and liquidated.

“The older we get, the more we appreciate it,” said Wise of Armstrong Flooring as he sat recently with other retirees at Hong Kong Garden on Columbia Avenue in the Wheatland Shopping Center. The restaurant was where Armstrong Flooring employees used to fill the tables at lunchtime years ago. The retirees still meet there regularly, a testament to the enduring friendships forged among generations through work at the company.

Rick Wartzman of the Drucker Institute said Armstrong Flooring seems to have hung on to that social contract longer than most of the big companies. That unwritten contract said corporations would provide secure jobs and retirement in return for employees' loyalty and hard work.

In his 2017 book, "The End Of Loyalty," Wartzman said the social contract between corporations and employees has been eroding since the 1970s through globalization, automation and outsourcing and the emphasis on cost cutting to deliver a profitable bottom line to shareholders.

Although the gains of the so-called Golden Era of Capitalism were spread widely, the features of the social contract did not come easily, he said. They came in part through hard-fought wins of organized labor. It came with an element of paternalism and did not come for people of color or women.

The shift from a blue-collar economy to a knowledge economy had a lot of ramifications for workers. Then came the rise of maximizing shareholder value, which has become the preeminent corporate ethic. Warzman told NPR in 2017. It wasn’t there before.

“Coming out of the Depression and World War II, if you just looked at the way CEOs talked, that the way corporations framed who they were responsible to, this was not BS,” Wartzman said. “This was real stuff. They were - they talked in terms of a ‘we,’ and they had a very stakeholder orientation, meaning that companies felt an obligation, spoke of an obligation to take care of the communities where they had a presence, their customers for sure, their workers and their shareowners - all of those groups.”

This is the Armstrong Flooring culture that former employees recall, and one it struggled to hold.

Every employee was given a book about the history of the company and its slogan, “Let the buyer have faith,” which comes from founder Thomas Morton Armstrong. It wasn’t just a slogan, employees said; it was a culture and work ethic.

“When you work for Armstrong Flooring you get this sense of pride. You felt you were part of that legacy,” said Amy Sumpman, who rose from an order taker to director of customer service in her 20 years there. She was one of the many headquarters staff who were let go on July 22. She is working, temporarily, for one of the buyers, Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial, while it liquidates part of the company.

By the 1980s, shareholders in corporate America began to have primacy, the idea that companies should maximize shareholder value, according to Wartzman.

Warzman said corporate changes reflected and drove a change from a “we” mentality in which we’re all in this together coming out of the Great Depression and moved to the age of “I, the individual.”

When it filed for bankruptcy on May 8, Armstrong Flooring cited supply chain challenges, inflation and COVID-19 as reasons for its financial troubles, but there’s more to the story.

The beginning of the end

Armstrong Flooring began in 2016 when Armstrong World Industries spun off its flooring division, the heart and legacy on which the company was built. Armstrong Flooring lasted six years on its own before it was sold through bankruptcy this month to AHF Products. As it turns out, AHF began as Armstrong Flooring’s wood floor division that was spun off to a private equity firm in 2019.

The divvying up began years earlier.

David Byrne, who retired in 2006 after almost 34 years, noted the company changed in the 1990s when George Lorch became president and he instituted a raft of changes. Byrne worked in a variety of production roles.

“For 12 years I made the miracle goo that made your floor shine without wax,” said Byrne, who serves as a sports correspondent for LNP | LancasterOnline.

The first change was to separate the different operations into focused business units, each responsible for its profit/loss, said Byrne, who added that the idea had previously failed at General Motors.

Then, Byrne said, Lorch introduced the concept of return on assets.

“For generations, American businesses ran on the theory of return on investment, the profit made on money invested in making the product to be sold,” Byrne said. “Some knucklehead came up with the idea of return on assets. In Armstrong's case, each individual focused business unit (FBU), had an assigned value (raw materials, machinery, etc.) and if that FBU didn't return a percentage of the value of those ‘assets' - in Lorch's imagination 12% - profit, the FBU was in danger of and/or marked for elimination.”

‘Let the buyer have faith’

The story of how founder Thomas Armstrong made good on a promise to a customer in his cork company’s very early days is well-known throughout Armstrong Flooring and Armstrong World Industries. Armstrong supplied corks to a soft drink customer. The customer blamed the corks when the drinks went bad. Nevermind that the corks likely did not cause the sour drinks, Armstrong replaced the soft drinks. His attention to reputation led him to stamp Armstrong on all corks and to the company motto that lasted more than 150 years, “Let the buyer have faith.”

It’s a reputation that Armstrong World Industries carries forward today with its ceiling and wall business.

Not only were its iconic flooring patterns the must-have for generations of American families, Armstrong built its brand on innovation. It was the first in its industry to open a research and development center, doing so in Lancaster in 1952.

The company employed thousands of Lancaster County residents over the years, including multiple generations of families. As recently as 1990, Armstrong’s work force here was 5,000 employees, but a recession in the early 1990s and rounds of restructuring in the late 1990s cut it to 2,900.

Lancaster’s robust arts community got much of its strength from the waves of creatives (writers, photographers, designers and more) who Armstrong brought here for decades.

“It’s a shame because once upon a time they were the biggest employer in the county,” said Rick Herr, who retired from the research and development division in 2016 after 48 years.

When Armstrong World Industries spun off Armstrong Flooring into its own public company, the combined companies had about 1,500 employees, which together made them a top 10 employer in the county. The company had its own fire department and medical service.

Armstrong is woven into Lancaster County’s identity the way other companies, such as Bethlehem Steel, are linked to a community.

Consider that the company tested floors throughout Lancaster County and central Pennsylvania, according to Herr, Wise and fellow retirees Alan Glassman and Tom Erisman.

The men recalled a new floor that was installed in Hershey for free. They went to check on it to discover pebbles in it had been poked out, presumably by women’s high heeled shoes. Armstrong decided not to launch the product but the customer liked it and wanted more so they took all of the test flooring.

Floor products were tested in hospitals like Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, busy hallways of McCaskey High School and small shops like the Queen Street Bistro where Armstrong tested a new adhesive. That floor is still there, the retirees noted proudly.

“In essence, it was a cradle-to-grave kind of company,” said Alan Glassman, who retired in 2002 after 32 years. An architect, he came to Lancaster to work for Armstrong from California. He was initially involved in new product development but eventually became manager of technical information, floor division.

Erisman, who retired in 2018, said Armstrong was the kind of company where generations of families worked. He counted 107 years of service among his extended family members. Armstrong paid for Erisman to go to Millersville University and he leaned on the company’s labs and organic chemists to help him complete labs for his degree. It was not unusual for the company to pay for college, the retirees said. It was that kind of place.

“It is profoundly sad,” said Erisman, a former research and technical support associate. “I spent 46 years there.”