Just hours before filing for bankruptcy, Armstrong Flooring's executives were offered a deal to stave off creditors one more day, which would have given them a little more time to sell the company. They just had to agree to immediately wind down and liquidate the company’s assets.

They rejected the offer. It was the second time since December that the lender tried to force an immediate closure, Armstrong said in its bankruptcy filing Monday.

Instead, the company chose bankruptcy, a path that, pending court approval, would keep its 400 Lancaster County workers on the job as it attempts to reorganize its finances and continues to seek a buyer or buyers.

The bankruptcy documents, filed Monday in Delaware, detail the iconic flooring company’s two-year struggle to right its finances in the face of pandemic shutdowns, supply chain problems and inflation. Then came increasing pressure from its lenders to shut down the company.

Now the East Lampeter Township-based Armstrong Flooring Inc. and its subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will seek to sell the company through the bankruptcy process.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy seeks to reorganize a debtor's business affairs, debts and assets. Armstrong Flooring owes $318 million and has assets valued at $517 million. The outstanding principal of its long-term debt is $160.5 million.

Trading on Armstrong Flooring stock was halted on the New York Stock Exchange before it opened Monday. Armstrong has approximately 21,824,256 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. At the close of trading Friday, the share price was 29 cents. GAMCO Investors Inc. owns about 9% of the stock. GAMCO is a mutual fund and institutional investment and brokerage firm based in Rye, New York.

Armstrong Flooring operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia. The plants in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy. It also maintains offices in Canada, which are part of the bankruptcy.

Armstrong Flooring owes $19,586,294 to companies in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, according to its list of top unsecured creditors. No Lancaster County companies are on that list.

Armstrong Flooring designs, manufactures, sources and sells flooring products primarily in North America and the Pacific Rim. It is known as a leading global producer of resilient flooring products used primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company said it would continue to fulfill orders and pay employees through to the sale. How quickly it can be sold is not clear but Armstrong Flooring is urging the bankruptcy court to move quickly.

The company’s businesses in China and Australia are not included in the 160-year-old company’s filing, but they are part of the sale process. Exact values of those operations were redacted from the filings.

The company faced a Sunday deadline imposed by lenders to enter into a definitive binding purchase agreement, merger agreement or other similar agreement. Its ability to continue depended on completing a sale or refinance no later than June 30, it had said previously.

Armstrong had been seeking a buyer since at least December. It told investors last week that it was likely to file for bankruptcy after it failed to find a buyer. Monday president and CEO Michel Vermette said it would continue to seek a buyer.

“Our business and team members have been working diligently to strengthen our financial foundation in the face of several macroeconomic trends—including supply chain challenges, the current inflationary environment and continued headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vermette said in a release Monday. “With the support of our Board of Directors, we have determined that using the Chapter 11 process to effectuate a potential sale is the right next step for our Company. As we have said previously, we firmly believe in the value and potential of Armstrong Flooring—and we are confident that this definitive action puts us in the best possible position to preserve and maximize value for our stakeholders. In the meantime, we are open for business and remain firmly committed to our customers, vendors and employees as we navigate the path forward.”

To preserve its operations during the Chapter 11 process, the company entered into a credit agreement, subject to bankruptcy court approval, providing for $30 million of debtor-in-possession financing.

If it is approved by the Delaware bankruptcy court, the financing will provide Armstrong Flooring with the necessary liquidity to operate and cover administrative expenses as it pursues a “value-maximizing” sale.

The company said it would seek what was needed to “transition into Chapter 11 with as little disruption to its ordinary-course operations as possible, including support for payment of employee wages and certain benefit programs.”

Losing workers

Armstrong employs about 420 between plant and corporate offices in Lancaster County, down about 80 people since December 2020.

The company has lost at least 100 employees in key departments since March 1, it said in its bankruptcy filing. It asked the court to redact employee addresses to prevent the poaching of workers, which would jeopardize its ability to operate.

The company employs 1,212 people in the United States, four in Canada and 495 in nondebtor affiliates in China and Australia.

Approximately 277 manufacturing employees in Mississippi and Lancaster are represented by various unions, including the United Steelworkers and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Armstrong Flooring also hires 265 full- and part-time independent contractors, and about 18 temporary employees.

Union representatives did not respond to inquiries regarding the bankruptcy.

Armstrong Flooring said it intends to seek to end all post-employment benefits including life insurance and health insurance to retirees but would continue to make required payments until the matter is decided. As of January 2021, there were 2,043 retirees receiving life insurance and 1,028 retirees, 563 spouses and 72 surviving spouses receiving health insurance, Armstrong said.

What happened?

Armstrong Flooring was spun off from Armstrong World Industries in 2016, a move that left Armstrong Industries with the far more profitable ceilings business. In 2019, Armstrong Flooring was sued by a shareholder for fraud. The suit was settled in December 2020 with a $3.75 million payment and Armstrong Flooring denying the allegations.

For the year ended Dec. 31, Armstrong Flooring reported a net loss of $53 million, despite an 11% increase in sales revenue. As of Dec. 31, the company had an accumulated deficit of $356.2 million and a total debt of $111.3 million, with $110 million due June.

In early 2020, the company set out to modernize its operation through a transformation plan that would expand customer reach and make the company more agile to grow revenue and sales. Then, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic began to stress the company’s operations and sales momentum.

“Among other things, the company faced extended shutdowns of certain manufacturing facilities, supply chain disruptions, inflation, and an overall decline in sales of flooring products,” Vermette wrote in the bankruptcy filing. “These hurdles, influenced in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic, caused continued losses and higher-than anticipated negative cash flows, resulting in less liquidity available to effectuate the Transformation Plan.”

Net sales for the year 2020 decreased 6.6% compared to the prior year, primarily due to pandemic-related business disruptions.

The 2020 decrease followed a 14% year-over-year decrease in sales during 2019 due, in part, to U.S. tariff changes and market share loss in certain product categories. From 2019 to 2020, the company’s liquidity decreased from $89.6 million to $52.7 million.

The bottom line in 2021 improved due to relocation of the company’s corporate headquarters, the sale of the company’s South Gate, California plant and other measures.

However, the company's profits continued to be hampered by inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, Vermette wrote.

The company increased prices — as much as 10% for residential products and up to 15% for commercial products — and added an ocean freight surcharge in an effort to increase revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. But margins were narrowed by product and transportation cost increases of approximately $85 million in 2021 alone.

It took on debt to improve liquidity and lenders required publication of milestones toward paying that back or selling the company. Vendors began requesting more favorable trade terms, customers reduced their order sizes and employee attrition increased.

By March, Armstrong had five indications of interest and two nonbinding letters of intent, each expressing interest in acquiring certain assets of the company. The expressions of interest never panned out.

A bidder for a larger portion of the business abruptly terminated negotiations on April 21. Armstrong and its advisors shifted to others that had expressed interest. On April 25, the lenders threatened Armstrong with an immediate shut down and liquidation and reduced available funds.

Jeffrey Lewis, managing partner of investment bank Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. said in his supporting statement in the bankruptcy filing that the proposed 50-day sale process proposed with the bankruptcy filing, rather than immediate liquidation, will best preserve and maximize the money shareholders will get. He said it is the only alternative that offers any potential for recovery by the general unsecured creditors. Houlihan Lokey was hired by Armstrong Flooring in December to assist with a process for the sale of the company and with the consideration of other strategic alternatives.

A hearing is set for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Delaware bankruptcy court.