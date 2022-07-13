Delaware bankruptcy judge Mary Walrath has approved the sale of Armstrong Flooring Inc. to West Hempfield-based AHF Products Inc. and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial of Boston.

Walrath’s approval was the final hurdle in the $107 million deal for the company's North American assets. The deal is now final and official. Armstrong Flooring and AHF have said that they expect the deal to close by July 22.

Meanwhile, financing to allow Armstrong Flooring to keep operating until the deal closes July 22 has not been finalized.

Objections to the financing arrangement must be filed by Friday at 4 p.m. If there are no objections, the judge can approve the financing Friday. If there are objections, which appears unlikely, the financing approval is set for Monday.