Bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. is finalizing a sales agreement that would preserve a “substantial portion” of its North American operations, the company told LNP|LancasterOnline in an email Friday morning.

The company said details on the selected bids and agreements will be filed with Delaware bankruptcy court in the “coming days.”

Armstrong Flooring said it is working alongside the lenders that loaned it $24 million to work through the bankruptcy. The lenders have agreed to allow Armstrong Flooring to use the proceeds of the financing and cash collateral, which will enable the business to continue operating as it finalizes all details of the sale transactions.

The transactions will be heard before the court at a hearing currently scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

There are approximately 1,200 Armstrong Flooring employees across the country, including about 606 in Lancaster County where it is headquartered and operates a manufacturing facility and a warehouse.

About 215 employees work at Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster city facilities on Dillerville Road and Loop Road, and the rest work at, are assigned to or report to the Greenfield Corporate Office on Hempstead Road in East Lampeter Township.

Armstrong Flooring operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County, which employed about 35 people. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia.. The company also said Friday morning that is has finalized agreements for the going concern sale of its China and Australia operations