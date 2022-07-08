Bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. is finalizing a sales agreement that would preserve a “substantial portion” of its North American operations, the company told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email Friday morning.

The company said details on the selected bids and agreements will be filed with Delaware bankruptcy court in the “coming days.”

Armstrong Flooring also said it is working alongside the lenders that loaned it $24 million to work through the bankruptcy. The lenders, Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A., have agreed to allow Armstrong Flooring to use the proceeds of the financing and cash collateral, which will enable the business to continue operating as it finalizes all details of the sale transactions. The term of the loan ended Thursday.

The details of the proposed sale will be heard before the court at a hearing currently scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Any deals must be approved by a judge before they can become complete.

It’s not yet clear which of the company’s U.S. plants will continue to operate. The company also said Friday morning that it has finalized agreements for the going-concern sale of its China and Australia operations. A going-concern sale means a buyer would continue to operate rather than liquidate a factory.

Armstrong Flooring operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. The Clinton County operation employs about 35 people. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia.

With approximately 1,200 Armstrong Flooring employees continuing to work across the country, the floor-maker has been trying for two months to execute a sale through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

At last count in June the company said there were about 606 in Lancaster County where it is headquartered and operates a manufacturing facility and a warehouse. Armstrong Flooring had notified workers they could face layoff as early as Thursday or as late as July 21. On Thursday some workers at its Loop Road warehouse said the process has left them frustrated and confused after the bankruptcy sale of the company was postponed for a second time.

Workers at the Loop Road facility, who declined to give their names, said they had heard nothing from the company and were frustrated by the ongoing uncertainty.

It’s not clear how many employees remain. At last count from the company in June, about 215 employees worked at Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster city facilities on Dillerville Road and Loop Road, and about 391 work at, are assigned to or report to the Greenfield Corporate Office on Hempstead Road in East Lampeter Township.

Thursday Armstrong Flooring’s attorneys announced the postponement of the sale hearing that had been expected in Delaware bankruptcy court. The sale hearing – during which Armstrong Flooring was supposed to present the offer it wanted to accept for the company – had been scheduled for 11 a.m., then pushed to 3 p.m. and then canceled and postponed until Tuesday.

Judge Mary Walrath said the sale hearing was postponed to Tuesday so details of the Armstrong Flooring sale proposal “can be finalized.”

It was the second sale hearing postponement. On June 29, the company postponed a sale hearing to Thursday because it was not satisfied with the bids it received.

The sale of the company would need to be approved by Walrath. There have been several objections to a sale from unions and companies such as High Companies, which holds the lease to Armstrong Flooring’s headquarters.

The company owes an estimated $318 million, including $160 million in long-term debt. It previously received court approval to sell off its assets it values at $517 million.

A sale would enable the company to pay its secured creditors for the long-term debt. Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A.. are owed $98 million and $65 million respectively, in addition to the bankruptcy loan.

Other priority payments would include administrative expenses and pre-bankruptcy bonuses promised to executives. It is not clear how much, if any, the scores of unsecured creditors or stockholders would receive.

Unsecured creditors outside the company range from the highest claim from Klockner-Pentaplast of America Inc., which says it is owed more than $4.3 million for plastic films used to make luxury vinyl flooring, to employees seeking unspecified amounts of their employee stock ownership pension plan and stockholders with as little as 10 shares. The variety of creditors include big names such as the Dallas Cowboys, which are seeking $1.7 million for luxury suite, and small family shops such as an insulation company in Homewood, Illinois, seeking $925 for asbestos removal at the Kankakee plant.