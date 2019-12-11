A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars for his 2018 Christmas time spree of armed robberies, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Brian Conrad Jr., 38, stole cash, cigarettes and donation jars from gas stations and stores in eight Lancaster County municipalities, usually showing a handgun stashed in his waistband, during his eight-day spree last year from December 21 to 29.

He robbed a Speedway, two Dollar Generals and five Turkey Hill stores, including a Christmas day hold-up at the Brownstown Turkey Hill, the district attorney's office said. He also burglarized a Manheim Township home, stealing a handgun.

Conrad pleaded guilty to numerous counts of felony robbery, burglary and related theft charges, the district attorney's office said. He's also facing additional punishment for state parole violations.