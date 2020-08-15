A Lancaster Township man is wanted for attempted homicide and other charges after he threatened a woman and two children after assaulting her with a car tire and pointing a gun at her head on August 13, Manheim Township police say.

Fermin Jose Vega, 32, threw a mangled car tire at the woman's head, smacked her face, grabbed her arms and pointed a gun at her head while two children were in the house in the 1400 block of Atkins Avenue, according to Manheim Township police.

Police said the incident happened between 4 a.m. to 5:40 a.m.

Vega put the woman in a rear-chokehold, put a gun to her head and threatened to "bury" her and the two children, police said.

The woman was able to grab the gun as Vega fired it, police said. The bullet struck a wall.

Vega left before police arrived.

He is also charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Police say that Vega is "armed and extremely dangerous," and anyone that knows where he may be is asked to call police at 717-569-6401.

Tips can also be submitted via CrimeWatch.

