Halloween in 2020 may look different than years past, but that's not stopping Lancaster County residents from enjoying trick-or-treating anyway.

Last week, we asked readers to tell us their trick-or-treat plans. The overwhelming majority of readers said they intend to take their children trick-or-treating.

"The kids have lost out on enough this year," said Ashley Lilley, a reader in Rapho Township "So, let them be kids for 2 hours on one day, outside."

Another reader, Adrienne Francer of Lancaster, agreed, saying that she wants to keep some sense of normalcy and that she feels the risks are low if everyone wears a mask.

Those who said they would take their children trick-or-treating mostly agreed that having them wear masks and maintain social distancing from others was an integral part of the plan.

"Wear a mask. We've been doing it all year basically anyhow," Lilley said. "What's 2 more hours?"

Lisa Smith, an East Lampeter Township resident, said in the survey that she will take her family trick-or-treating and that they will abide by social distancing.

"The virus seems to be slowing down, and I feel we can be safe," Smith said.

A few readers said they were undecided, or that they weren't going to take their children trick-or-treating.

"I don’t think [we will]," said Kristen Feaga of East Petersburg Borough. "I’m not 100% set on this decision, but I don’t see the benefit of risking it."

Instead, Feaga said in the survey she might do something different to celebrate with her family. "I think we’ll do something fun. Maybe make a Halloween-themed dinner. Maybe watch a children’s Halloween movie."

Another reader, Raechel, who did not give her last name, said that she wouldn't be taking her family trick-or-treating, but did plan on being festive by watching horror movies and carving pumpkins.