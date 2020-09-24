Trick-or-treating might look a little different this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued its guidelines for Halloween 2020, and chances are high that it will impact trick-or-treating in Lancaster County.
Going house to house for trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity that could lead to spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Several local municipalities have already greenlit a time and date for Halloween festivities.
We want to know: are you taking your child trick-or-treating this year? Let us know using the survey below.