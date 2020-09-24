Americans load up on candy, trick or treat - or not

Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. U.S. sales of In this year of the pandemic, with trick-or-treating still an uncertainty, Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association.

 Robert F. Bukaty

Trick-or-treating might look a little different this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued its guidelines for Halloween 2020, and chances are high that it will impact trick-or-treating in Lancaster County.

Going house to house for trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity that could lead to spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Several local municipalities have already greenlit a time and date for Halloween festivities.

