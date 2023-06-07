The National Weather Service out of State College has issued hazardous weather outlooks for more than 30 Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster, saying the smoke from the wildfires will result in unhealthy air quality and elevated risk of wildfire spread. The outlooks run through Tuesday of next week.

Lancaster’s air quality has been rated as very unhealthy by the national air quality index AirNow. It recommends older adults, children, teens and those with lung or heart conditions to avoid physical activity outdoors. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends a tight-fitting respirator mask, either a N95 or P100, to protect vulnerable populations from exposure to smoky or ashy environments.

