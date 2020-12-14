As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the United States Postal Service is expecting a substantial uptick in Christmas gifts getting sent through the mail this holiday season.

To ensure your gift gets to its recipient by Christmas Day, the USPS has laid out recommended shipping dates depending on your gift's destination.

Here's everything you need to know if you plan on sending a loved one or a friend a gift through the mail for Christmas this year.

What's the busiest mailing/delivery date of the year?

The busiest time of the Christmas season typically peaks in the final two weeks leading up to Dec. 25.

The week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 21 is expected to be the busiest shipping week of the year.

Recommended send-by dates for packages in the U.S. (excluding Alaska and Hawaii)

- USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 15

- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 18

- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23

Recommended shipping dates for Alaska and Hawaii

Alaska

- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 18

- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19

- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21

Hawaii

- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 15

- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 15

- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21

Last chance to send gifts to those in the military

While nearly all of the recommended shipping dates for military mail have passed, Priority Mail Express Military Service is still an option for those looking to send a package to someone in the military.

Here are the dates for each destination:

- APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092: Dec. 18

- APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093: N/A

- APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099: Dec. 18

- APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 340: Dec. 18

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 962-966: Dec. 18

For those sending gifts internationally

Like the situation with military mail, many of the recommended shipping dates for international mail this holiday season have passed.

Here are the options still available:

Africa

- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 19

Asia/Pacific Rim

- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 14

- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 19

Australia/New Zealand

- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 14

- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 17

Canada

- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 14

- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 22

Caribbean

- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 14

- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 22

Central and South America

- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 17

Europe

- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 14

- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 17

Mexico

- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 14

- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 22

Middle East

- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 14

- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 19

For more information on shipping dates, visit the USPS' website here.