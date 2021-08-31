The Associated Press reported Tuesday morning that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will announce that masks will be required in all K-12 schools in the state.

The Department of Health order will take effect Tuesday, Sept. 7, the AP reported, and will require students, teachers and staff to wear masks when inside, according to two people briefed on the plan. The people were not authorized to release details ahead of an official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

