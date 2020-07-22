The coronavirus pandemic has many parents reconsidering whether it’s safe to send their children to school.

Are you one of them? We’d like to hear from you.

At this point, Lancaster County school districts are planning to bring back students for in-person instruction. Many are offering a district- or intermediate unit-run online option for parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their kids back to school.

But parents also have other options, such as cyber charter school, private school or home school.

Please fill out the survey below to tell us your thoughts on fall plans for your children.

