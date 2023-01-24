Do you live in Lancaster County and love the Philadephia Eagles?

No, seriously -- do you loooooove the Eagles, like name-your-dog-after-the-QB type of love?

Do you have a jersey collection that would rival the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Do you have a long, long list of everywhere you've ever started a crowd rendition of the fight song ("Fly, Eagles, fly ...")?

Is your entire home decorated in Eagles green, or do you have an entire room dedicated to memorabilia? Was your wedding Eagles-themed?

If so, we want to talk to you. Email sports@lnpnews.com with your name, town (must be a Lancaster County resident) and what makes your fandom unique, and a reporter may contact you for a story.