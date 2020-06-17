To safely reopen in the fall, schools might need a bit more help.

School officials told state lawmakers during a House Education Committee hearing Wednesday that they could use additional guidance and funding if they resume in-person instruction in the fall.

They discussed the challenges that lie ahead, particularly related to social distancing, and the need for more support.

"The solutions that are being generated have a price tag," said Joe Scheuermann, a math teacher at Hempfield Area High School in Westmoreland County and president of the district's teachers union.

Officials — administrators, a school board member and a teacher, none of whom worked in Lancaster County — pleaded for reforms such as cyber charter school funding and requested more financial support to help offset some of the costs incurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state approved level funding for schools in the 2020-21 fiscal year, but schools are projected to lose a substantial amount of local revenue and incur additional costs for social distancing measures, such as additional busing, and pay for supplies like masks and hand sanitizer.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education issued guidance earlier this month that advised schools to reinforce use of face masks among staff and students, keep desks six feet apart and serve meals in classrooms rather than the cafeteria, among other virus mitigation measures.

The guidance, however, is preliminary and could change as virus data evolves. That could upend plans schools have already developed, said Evelyn Nunez, chief of schools for the School District of Philadelphia.

"Evolving guidance from the state presents potential challenges to our planning process," Nunez said, adding schools need clearer direction from the state.

The guidance requires schools to post a school board-approved health and safety plan online. The state, in an effort to promote local decision-making, gave schools flexibility as for what's in those plans.

But health experts — not educators — should be the ones making those decisions, said Lawrence Jones, CEO of Richard Allen Preparatory Charter School and vice president of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools.

"If you went into the hospital and you needed surgery, and I came walking in, I don't think you'd be really happy with that," Jones said.

The concerns raised by school officials led Democratic state Rep. Stephen McCarter, serving part of Montgomery County, to ask: "Are we trying to bite off more than we can chew?"

Elementary school teachers, especially, are worried about how they're supposed to keep children apart in the classroom, Scheuermann, from Hempfield Area, said.

"Elementary teachers are petrified that kids are going to run around and play with each other, as children do, and someone is going to hold them accountable," he said.

All the protective measures schools put in place may prove worthless, he said, if kids gather outside of school.

"I'm concerned that we're going to go through so many hoops ... but all the mitigation we work on will be compromised the second our kids walk out of the building," Scheuermann said.