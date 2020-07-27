This week, Watchdog addresses a reader’s fear that it’s “deja vu again” for a School District of Lancaster building project.

The $25.5 million Reynolds Middle School renovation project involves a 24,000-square-foot play deck that provides a recreational area on the second level and covered parking on the ground level.

The reader noticed cracks in the deck.

“What damages will occur to cars parked beneath the leaking deck and how much sooner will the deck become a safety hazard for students in recreation activities?” the reader wrote.

“Who can forget the $2.5 million settlement between the school district and the four firms involved in the botched construction of McCaskey East High School almost 20 years ago?” the reader said.

The reader is referring to a lawsuit filed by the school district after a reconstruction project at the school in 1996 was later found to have extensive deficiencies and prompted a shutdown during the 2001-02 school year. Repair and relocation costs from that project topped more than $6 million.

District spokesman Adam Aurand told Watchdog that cracks the reader points out are part of typical building construction.

“Shrinkage cracks in concrete are normal, and because of the size of the deck we had numerous cracks,” Aurand said. “All were inspected by the structural engineer and the deck has passed inspection.”

While the cracks are still visible, Aurand said the waterproofing and installation of the turf field on the recreational deck will cover them.

The project is expected to be completed by the start of the school year, Aurand said.

