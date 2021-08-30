Cicadas are once again emerging from the ground in Lancaster County and elsewhere across the United States, though they’re a different strain than the Brood X cicadas which arose earlier this year, according to a report by USA Today.

The new annual cicadas, who emerge from the ground every summer, differ from Brood X, which only surface every 17 years, USA Today said.

The annual cicadas which are now above ground will stick around through September or early October. Their life cycles are similar to Brood X, though much shorter.

Annual cicadas are larger and stockier than Brood X, and are green and brown with dark eyes, as opposed to the dark bodies and bright red eyes of Brood X, according to the report. Annual cicadas also only live for about two to three years, more than a decade shorter than the lives of Brood X cicadas.

The current wave of annual cicadas emerge in smaller numbers than Brood X. The most concentrated areas of cicadas during the Brood X emergence had as many as 1 million cicadas per acre.

Brood X cicadas, the most widespread brood of cicadas in the United States, can be found in three separate areas spreading across Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, Indiana and eastern Tennessee, according to the National Park Service.

The last adult Brood X cicadas died out in June and early July after spending about six weeks above ground looking to reproduce, USA Today said.

Adult male cicadas die after mating. Female cicadas will then also die after laying their eggs, usually laying about 500 of them, according to NPS.

The eggs then hatch and drop to the ground after about six to eight weeks. The newborn cicadas, called nymphs, then quickly burrow themselves under the ground to avoid predators, where they remain for the next 17 years before the cycle begins again.

Brood X will reemerge next in 2038.