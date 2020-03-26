Lancaster County taxpayers now have until July 15 to file and pay their local earned-income taxes.

The Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau, which collects income taxes for municipal governments here, announced the move to coincide with 90-day extensions of federal and state tax deadlines. Local earned income tax returns are normally due by April 15.

The federal income tax filing and payment deadline has been delayed from April 15 to July 15 and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue also extended the state income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15.

No decisions have been made about extending school or property tax deadlines this summer or fall. Lancaster County is considering extending the base period for property tax payments. Currently, taxpayers have until June 30 to pay their taxes or incur a 10% penalty.

Lancaster County Treasurer Amber Martin has proposed extending the timeframe for payment without a penalty until Dec. 31, a concept positively received by the county commissioners. But the county’s treasurer said the proposal would require a legislative change and would need to be approved by all 60 municipalities. State Senator Scott Martin, Amber Martin’s husband, has introduced a bill to this effect.