The Pennsylvania State Police cited a woman in York County for violating Gov. Tom Wolf's stay at home order.

Is it happening in Lancaster County?

Apparently not.

After news of the York woman's citation - a summary offense, akin to a traffic ticket that carries potential fine of about $200 - LNP|LancasterOnline checked with various police departments in Lancaster County, as well as the state police. The state police provide coverage to more than 20 of the county's 60 municipalities, mostly in the southern and eastern part.

City police and West Lampeter police said they haven't issued such citations.

"We have received information and guidance from (state police) as well as the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Any citations or criminal charges that would be brought ... would be based upon a totality of circumstances and the discretion of the officer's dealing with the issue and approval by the DA’s office," city police Lt. Bill Hickey said.

District Attorney Heather Adams said her office has advised police departments to be progressive: warning first, then citations.

"The goal is compliance," she said.

State police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said through Thursday, the York incident has been the only such citation issued. Statewide, the state police have given two warnings.

"The (York) encounter began as a vehicle code violation. In other words, she was NOT pulled over for violating" the governor's stay-at-home order, he said in an email.

In a statement, the state police said:

"At this time, law enforcement is focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices. While the order is mandatory, voluntary compliance is preferred. Troopers have been encouraged to use contacts with the public as opportunities to reinforce the necessity to abide Stay At Home orders."

