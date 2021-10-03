On a hot, sunny day in Harrisburg this July, Danielle Lindemuth, a Republican running for school board in Elizabethtown Area School District, stood at a podium in front of the Capitol steps and prayed.

She prayed for the dozens opposing critical race theory in Pennsylvania public schools rallying alongside her.

“We are tired of the indoctrination that is happening. We are tired of our children being told they are terrible, horrible people. We are tired of the school districts running amok and deciding that they can do and teach whatever they want,” she said. “We are no longer going to allow that to happen.”

She continued: “And we believe that this is of You, and that You have decided this is the day it’s going to stop. Today is the day that we’re no longer going to stand for this.”

Comments like Lindemuth’s have been voiced at school board meetings across Lancaster County over the last several months as concerned parents wage a battle against what they view as an effort to indoctrinate their children.

CRT, opponents say, undermines traditional American ideals to make up for the injustices Black people have consistently faced throughout history, from the slave trade to Jim Crow laws to police brutality.

But what they claim is CRT is not actually CRT, according to educators and experts interviewed by LNP | LancasterOnline over the last three months. And it is not taught in any Lancaster County public school, nor is it mentioned in the Pennsylvania school curriculum, at least not at the K-12 level, educators and state officials said.

While school board members and administrators have attempted to quell the anger associated with CRT by publicly asserting it is not part of their curriculum, that hasn’t stopped parents – fueled by conservative media, politicians and influential far-right groups with large social media presences – from accusing schools of adopting CRT.

Nor has it stopped state lawmakers from introducing legislation that educators say would handcuff teachers and prevent them from fostering discussion and critical thinking around sensitive but important topics like race.

“Public schools are and have always been easy political fodder,” said Brian Barnhart, executive director of Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13. Those expressing concern about CRT in public schools “just spew lies to enrage their political base, and we’re left having to solve the problem in public schools. We’ve become the battleground.”

What is CRT?

CRT, according to public law scholar and assistant government professor at Franklin & Marshall College Elsbeth Wilson, is a legal study of the ways in which race has been created, defined and embedded into law over time. Throughout American history, she said, certain laws have impacted different races in different ways. CRT is a nuanced and advanced legal theory for approaching and understanding that idea.

Nobody outside of graduate or law school students study CRT, Wilson said.

“The biggest debate is about the teaching of history and race in America, so K-12 students do learn about history,” she said of the concerns expressed to school boards, “but it seems like parents are getting hysterical over something that is quite different than CRT itself.”

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo, Wilson said, initially brought this distorted definition of CRT to political discussion. In the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and anger over George Floyd’s murder, Rufo was repeatedly featured on Fox News and its flagship program “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” His message: CRT and the awareness of systemic racism in society are threats to the nation.

Former President Donald Trump reportedly saw one of these segments and, in September 2020, issued an executive order ending federal training and education programs that included “race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating.” That order was rescinded by the Biden administration.

CRT was essentially unheard of beyond academics before Rufo, Fox News and Trump’s involvement. Now, it’s morphed into an umbrella term for anything race-related, Wilson said.

“I don’t think they’re actually talking about CRT in an academic sense at all,” she said of CRT opponents, “and that’s uncomfortable, because it can be sort of a bogeyman. It can be sort of labeled as anything.”

Speaking out against CRT

This spring and summer, parents and conservative activists intensified pressure on local school boards and called for more transparency regarding curriculum and classroom resources. Penn Manor School District parent and anti-racism advocate Quay Hanna is among those outspoken against CRT.

Hanna, an author and public speaker, has done more than 1,300 of his anti-racism presentations in more than a dozen states and three countries since 1997, his website states. His first was at a Penn Manor High School assembly. In May, he cited concerns with CRT at a Penn Manor school board meeting.

“We encourage you to push for curriculum that is honest about America’s failures but also the incredible ways we have overcome those shortcomings to continue moving forward in creating a nation that focuses on the content of our character and not the color of our skin,” he said.

In August, he was featured in a CRT video for the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism. The foundation describes itself as a nonpartisan group dedicated to advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans, but prominent conservatives sit on its board of advisers – people like political commentator Megyn Kelly and Rufo.

CRT, Hanna said in the video, is based on the supposition that the nation was founded on white supremacy and, thus, racism is unavoidable. He suggested schools are slipping CRT into the curriculum under pseudonyms like “action civics,” “race consciousness,” “cultural competency” and “equity.”

“CRT seeks to disrupt and dismantle education as we know it and replace it with a neo-racist approach to human relations that focuses on skin color groups and our alleged differences instead of individuals and our similarities,” he said.

Hanna also spoke against CRT at an August meeting in East Hempfield Township hosted by Free PA, a group that sprouted from the Reopen PA movement that opposed mandated business closures during the pandemic.

Hanna declined a phone interview and said he could not immediately respond to emailed questions.

Groups like No Left Turn in Education and Free PA have used social media and meetings, often banning media presence, to galvanize anti-CRT and anti-mask activists to pressure local school boards.

No Left Turn in Education’s Pennsylvania chapter organized the July rally in Harrisburg at which Elizabethtown Area School Board candidate Lindemuth spoke and prayed.

In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Lois Kaneshiki, coordinator for the Pennsylvania chapter of No Left Turn in Education, likened what she defines as CRT to communism, propaganda and child abuse. CRT, she said, seeks “to destroy everything that’s made America good.”

“It’s a way of transforming our country without selling Marxism outright,” she said.

Asked for proof, Kaneshiki said she’s seen examples of CRT from parents, grandparents and news outlets. “It’s easy to find,” she said. “It’s all over the internet.”

According to Lancaster County school district officials, the Pennsylvania Department of Education and a spokesperson with Gov. Tom Wolf, no schools in the state have CRT in their curriculum.

It appears that what some confuse with CRT is public schools’ effort to increase diversity among the perspectives and authors analyzed in history and literature classes, educators and experts told LNP | LancasterOnline. Those efforts are aimed at increasing diversity not only in race, but in religion, sexual orientation, physical and mental ability, and more, they said.

A dangerous game

Penn Manor High School social studies teacher Todd Mealy literally wrote the book on what he calls “race conscious pedagogy,” a term that is applied to the effort to increase equity and diversity in public school teaching. His book “Race Conscious Pedagogy: Disrupting Racism at Majority White Schools,” examines how, even after American public schools desegregated in the 1950s, the education system has enabled the country’s enduring racial tensions by favoring a unilateral – overwhelmingly white – American story. This, consequently, has reinforced negative stereotypes attached to people of color, Mealy said.

As proof, one needs to look no further than the skin color of teachers in Lancaster County, where a number of schools do not employ a single Black educator, said Mealy, who is founder and director of the Equity Institute of Race Conscious Pedagogy.

Over the years, curriculum in schools has improved to become more racially aware, Mealy said, but he believes those currently pressuring public schools over what they claim is CRT might stunt – or reverse – the changes.

“It’s really tough to teach a subject like history and say we’re going to ignore race the whole time,” he said, “especially when you have Black students that sit in the class and they know there are things that happened to their ancestors, and yet their teacher is glossing over the topic.”

One result of the local anti-CRT movement is a bill that has not moved out of the state House Education Committee since it was introduced in June.

The bill – the Teaching Racial and Universal Equality, or TRUE, Act – would subject public school teachers and contractors to investigation by the state attorney general in response to a complaint from a parent who takes issue with their teaching or promoting of a “racist or sexist concept.”

The bill includes examples of perceived racist or sexist concepts. One is that “The United States of America or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is fundamentally racist or sexist.”

Penalties may include canceled contracts and loss of school funding.

A group of Lancaster County Republicans are among co-sponsors of the bill. They include Reps. David Hickernell of West Donegal Township; David Zimmerman of East Earl Township; Jim Cox of Spring Township, Berks County, though he serves part of Lancaster County; Keith Greiner of Upper Leacock Township; and Mindy Fee of Manheim.

Zimmerman told LNP | LancasterOnline that Republicans signed onto the bill because they’ve received a deluge of calls from angry parents citing concerns with their school’s curriculum.

That concern recently showed itself in the Warwick School District, which is just outside Zimmerman’s district. Parents there brought up two books. One, “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brandon Kiely, is an award-winning novel in the ninth grade English language arts curriculum that follows two friends – one white, one Black – as they navigate racism and violence in their community. The other, which is available in at least one elementary school library, is “It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity” written by Theresa Thorn.

In a letter to families Sept. 22, Warwick administration confirmed the two books are being reviewed under the district’s protocol for challenged materials.

Asked if he thought CRT was taught in Lancaster County, Zimmerman said, “All I know is what parents tell me. For me, when it comes to any kind of history, I want truth. And CRT, if the basis of it is truth and history, that’s one thing, but there’s a lot of parents that believe that it isn’t.”

The current state of politics has severely diminished public trust in the government and its schools, Zimmerman said. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the mandates that came with it, did not help, he said.

“They trust nothing, and it’s going to be up to school leadership, our government at all levels, to restore that,” he said.

If not, Zimmerman said he expects a massive exodus of families out of public schools.

A spokesperson for the governor called the legislation “a harmful political prop meant solely to stir up outrage.” Though Wolf is expected to veto the bill if it makes it out of committee and is approved by the House and Senate, his spokesperson did not state outright that he would.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, called out the bill for “stoking fears about how our schools teach students in order to push a political agenda.”

Dan Reynolds, a Manheim Township High School history teacher and president emeritus of the Manheim Township Education Association, said until Wolf vetoes the bill, it will be “a sword hanging over the head of teachers in the humanities.” By their nature, he said, humanities courses are designed to explore themes in American life that make students uncomfortable and question what they know.

“If that means exposing the inequities that exist in American society so my students can make informed judgments for themselves, then that’s where this leads me down the road to present them with information so they can make a determination on their own,” he said.