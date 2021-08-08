In May, the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was seemingly in sight.

Pennsylvania’s mask mandate was nearing its end. Vaccines were widely available. Community spread was on the decline.

As such, Lancaster County school districts, some facing intense pressure from families and conservative political groups, wasted little time in announcing their expectations for the 2021-22 school year: No masks, no social distancing, and in-person five days a week.

But things have changed – for the worse.

COVID-19 infections are becoming more frequent; the contagious delta variant is now the dominant strain in the country; and vaccination rates are beginning to stall.

County school officials, however, mostly haven’t changed their tune, as the majority of school districts plan to reopen this month in-person five days a week with masks optional and little to no social distancing. That’s caused some to question how safe a return to normal really is.

No mandate, but masks suggested

Mask-optional policies are in conflict with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Department of Education, who all have stated students, faculty and staff should wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

School officials say while they’re monitoring state and federal guidance, they are leaning heavily on local data to make decisions, as surges in COVID-19 cases happening across the country have not been as significant here. Barring an official mandate from the state or federal government, most school officials said, they will not require anyone to wear a mask, at least to begin the school year.

The only Lancaster County school district that has signaled a mask requirement, at least for unvaccinated individuals, for the upcoming school year was School District of Lancaster.

Guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education states schools should follow the CDC’s layered mitigation strategies for full-time, in-person learning – such as universal mask-wearing indoors, at least 3 feet of social distancing, enhanced ventilation, routine cleaning and disinfecting, and proper hand-washing and respiratory etiquette – “to the greatest extent possible.”

Gov. Wolf on Friday said at a news conference Friday that he wouldn't be ordering Pennsylvania schools to require masks.

"The CDC guidelines strongly recommend that schools do that," Wolf said of mask-wearing. "They’re not mandating it and neither am I.”

Local schools have announced plans to follow many of the CDC's guidelines. Federal pandemic relief funds have made some of those possible. But when it comes to masks and, in many cases, social distancing, it’s a different story.

“That leaves school districts to make decisions at the local level based on the needs of their community, the wishes of their community and the CDC guidance,” Solanco School District Superintendent Brian Bliss said of the state’s message for the upcoming school year.

Critics, however, say dropping mask requirements, a measure that contributed to reduced outbreaks in schools last year, is potentially dangerous for the entire community, particularly when that community doesn’t have high vaccination rates.

Currently, about 54% of Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data. Only individuals 12 and older are eligible for a vaccine, meaning essentially all elementary school students are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, Lancaster County is considered to have “substantial” community transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Masks, vaccinations and proper ventilation are the three most important strategies to mitigate the chance of spreading the virus, which is mostly transmitted through the air, upon close contact, Chelsea Shover, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at UCLA, said. Without them, it may not be safe to reopen schools for full-time, in-person learning, she said.

“I don’t think very many people like wearing masks,” said Shover, who grew up in Pequea Township and graduated from Penn Manor High School in 2007, “but, you know, when you consider the alternative, it really is a pretty manageable intervention.”

Masking draws vocal opposition

Masks became a hot-button issue toward the end of the 2020-21 school year, when conservative parent groups and far-right political organizations, such as Free PA, organized large protests at school board meetings across the county to express their discontent with mask mandates, along with other issues like vaccines and critical race theory.

Among the sites of those protests were Ephrata Area, Manheim Central, Penn Manor, Solanco and Warwick school districts.

Unmasking advocates said such mandates violated their constitutional freedoms and harmed kids’ mental health. Some threatened a mass exodus from public school if masks were required.

Those demonstrations continued through July, as school districts discussed and approved their health and safety plans – a document required by the state that briefly outlines what mitigation strategies the school district will implement.

“I don’t know if it was necessarily pressure that weighs into the option, but it does give us some indication on how many kids may or may not come back to school based on masks,” Bliss, Solanco’s superintendent, said of the wave of conservative criticism.

Solanco is among the school districts that now require a school board vote in order to mandate masks, taking the decision out of administrators’ hands. Bliss said the board asked for that to be added to the health and safety plan when masks “became just a hot issue community-wide.”

Brian Barnhart, the executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, regularly meets with superintendents in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. He said masks have been a sensitive issue.

“If we say we’re going to ask people to mask, you’re unleashing fury,” Barnhart said. “There’s a reaction that’s just really far beyond the magnitude of what it should be.”

Barnhart said the general consensus among school districts has been no masks and full-time, in-person instruction, but that can change depending on the spikes in cases that are occurring.

Regarding mask mandates, Barnhart said, “I don’t know if the juice is worth the squeeze right now,” especially with what’s been minimal transmission among students in school.

A return to normal?

Cocalico School District Superintendent Ella Musser said the limited spread of COVID-19 within schools is one reason why local decision-making is important.

“Here in Cocalico, we really weren’t seeing the cases in school,” she said of the 2020-21 school year. “So I think, as we make decisions, I do think it is important to recognize that what may be happening all across the U.S., or potentially across Pennsylvania, doesn’t always impact the local community the same way.”

Last school year, there were strict rules related to masking, social distancing, contact tracing and reporting COVID-19 cases, which contributed to the virus’ limited reach. Still, schools countywide saw occasional spikes in cases throughout the year, leading to staff shortages and intermittent school closures. There are no such mandates this school year.

For teachers, a return to normal – without routine quarantines and shifts to virtual learning – sounds nice, but that’s only possible if people act responsibly, said Manheim Township Middle School teacher and Manheim Township Education Association President Samantha McNally.

“We saw that masks work, and I hope that families make smart decisions,” McNally, who teaches seventh-grade social studies, said of last school year.

McNally said she is vaccinated, but she will likely wear a mask this school year to support students who decide to wear one. Most teachers, she said, will “do what they need to do” to make a return to normal possible.