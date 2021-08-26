A 46-year-old man died earlier this week after he crashed his dirt bike into an SUV in Lancaster city.

Police said 46-year-old Philip Dickinson's dirt bike wasn't street legal and that he was driving recklessly along Manor Street when he turned left onto Caroline Street, hitting the SUV.

Comments posted on Facebook debated and discussed the issues of legalities with dirt bikes, and what the differences are. Other commenters defended riders, saying there was nowhere for them to ride in the county.

For a dirt bike to be a legal motorcycle drivable on the streets, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it must be inspected, registered and driven with rider having the proper license (a Class M or a Class M with a 9 restriction).

Other criteria include required eye protection and specifications on the use of helmets by drivers and passengers.

The biggest hurdle in the criteria is the state inspection, which includes meeting the standard requirements for things such as tire and wheels, lighting and signals, mirrors, a horn or warning device, speedometer and proper exhaust systems. A full list of inspection details can be found on PennDOT's website.

"The hardest part is the paperwork and getting it approved in Harrisburg," an employee with Ephrata Cycle and Sports said about making a dirt bike street legal.

He said that depending on what kind of dirt bike it is, modifications to make it street legal could range anywhere from $300 to $1,000.

"There are currently no updates regarding the dirt bike issue in the city," city police said on Tuesday. "We continue to monitor the issue, educate the community when appropriate, and enforce for violations of the law as necessary."

The Manor Street incident is still under investigation, police said.