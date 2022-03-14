Greg Downing remembers well how Americans flocked to public transit in 2008, when gas prices quickly surged to historic levels, more than $5 per gallon in today’s dollars when adjusted for inflation.

“It happened so swiftly and so quickly that people were not prepared for that,” said the executive director of the South Central Transit Authority, which oversees both Lancaster County’s Red Rose Transit Authority and the Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority. “And transit became a viable option, even for people who had jobs and could afford it, it was just a smarter way to spend your dollar to get us to and from.”

It’s still too early to gauge how rising gas prices the past two weeks will affect public transit operators in Lancaster County. A spokesperson for Amtrak and Downing both said they did not yet have available data on ridership for the past two weeks, when already rising prices accelerated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, studies of past gasoline price increases show those changes boost public transit use, and Downing is upping reports on rider numbers from monthly to weekly so that the transit systems he oversees can adjust if use rises.

When drivers become riders

Average regular gasoline prices recently overtook the previous $4.11 record from July 2008, and have only climbed since.

On Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.33, 50 cents more than a week ago, and a $1 more than a month ago.

In Lancaster County, prices were close to the national average, according to the website GasBuddy. Prices at nearby gas stations typically ranged from $4.32 to $4.41 on Friday.

At the Red Rose Queen Street bus station last week, riders waiting for their trip home from work were split on whether they had seen more people boarding buses.

Brian Johns of Lancaster city commutes 16 miles to work at the Urban Outfitters distribution center in Salisbury Township from the Queen Street Station. He said he’s seen a major increase in riders during morning and evening rush hours.

“I’d say probably about 40% more people,” Johns said. People are “standing around here waiting for the buses, the buses can’t keep up.”

Andrew Modderman, who takes the bus to his job at K&W Tire in downtown Lancaster from Marietta – about 14 miles -- said he hadn’t seen more riders on his route.

“Everybody’s kind of doing their basic life, whether gas prices go up or down it’s not going to stop anyone,” Modderman said.

But research shows past spikes at the pump have pushed for people to public transit.

University of Maryland researchers in 2014 found that when gas prices that reached more than $3 a gallon, bus ridership increased by about 1.7% in large American cities like New York, Chicago, Cleveland, San Francisco and Seattle.

The same study found a larger effect on city light rail lines, which saw a 10% increase in riders when gas prices reached $4 a gallon.

During the 2008 gas-price spike, Amtrak nationally saw a 15% increase in ticket sales.

To drive, or not to drive

There is a clear opportunity for county residents to save money by taking the bus instead of driving, particularly those living farther from Lancaster city – even when putting aside other costs to own a person vehicle, like loan payments, insurance, maintenance and parking.

The 26-mile drive from Elizabethtown to Lancaster may take roughly a gallon of gas, leading to a cost of about $45 for 10 weekly trips. In comparison, Red Rose offers 10-trip passes for $18.50. Amtrak tickets from Elizabethtown to Lancaster are $10 one way. A 10-trip pass is $69.

Downing, who the South Central Transit Authority board appointed to replace retiring Dave Kilmer as head of the agency in July, said the authority will be looking closely to see if ridership levels change in the coming weeks.

He will begin to receive weekly South Central ridership data, the first round likely today, to track what he predicts will be an increase in straphangers, Downing said.

The South Central typically produces monthly trip data, but weekly statistics will give the authority a closer look at changes and allow it to make more responsive service changes, Downing said. If certain stops on a Red Rose route proves to be too busy for its schedule, for example, the authority will be able to adjust quickly to meet the demand, he said.

“We really want to be able pinpoint the effects of this gas price increase,” Downing said.

The data will show if any particular routes during certain times get overwhelmed and require extra support by way of more frequent service.

But the effect on large metros, where people tend to have longer commutes and more robust public transit service, are likely different from small operations like Red Rose.

Modderman said he would drive to work if he had a car. His commute from Marietta is a half-hour longer each way than if he drove, he said.

“I start work at 8 and I get off work at 5, but I could push to (leave at) 5:30 and be in at 7:30,” Modderman said. “That’s an hour difference in time that I don’t get when I ride the bus.”

Patrice Swadey of Elizabethtown said she takes the bus two or three times a week to see a physical therapist in Lititz. She said a major shortcoming of Red Rose is that she has to transfer at the Queen Street Station to get to Lititz, since there aren’t any other connections.

“It’s an hour from Etown and a half-hour to Lititz,” Swadey said.

That is a common complaint Red Rose has received from riders in past surveys, Downing said. The transit authority executive director said he wants to address that shortcoming within the next year or so, with service that connects Red Rose’s bicycle-spoke system, where county routes currently each converge in downtown Lancaster.

'Our time to step up’

Teasing out the effect of higher gas prices on public transit may prove more difficult in 2022 than 2008. The jump in prices coincides with a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases.

But on Friday, federal officials extended a mask-wearing mandate on public transportation, including passenger trains, buses and planes to April 18. It was due to expire March 18.

How South Central and other transit agencies bounce back remains an open question.

As of November, South Central still saw a 25% decrease in ridership of Red Rose and BARTA together, compared to the same month in 2019.

The record highs at the pump also come at a watershed moment for transit agencies across the country. They’ve received historic levels of funding throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in November after it received bipartisan support in Congress.

Last year, South Central was allocated $7.4 million from the American Rescue Plan, and $3.2 million from an early distribution from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The U.S. Department of Transportation is expected to release more money to transit agencies this year.

With a new infusion of cash, transit authorities now find their difficulty is maintaining a full fleet of bus operators, Downing said.

The South Central is about 10% below its pre-pandemic staffing levels, the agency head said. At the front lines of the virus, especially in the early months, many operators opted to retire early or take their commercial driver’s license to other lucrative opportunities, Downing said.

But if any bus routes do become overwhelmed in the coming weeks, Downing said Red Rose Transit will have at least one bus operator on standby.

“Although this is a very stressful time in the world, as far as for our industry, this is our time to step up," Downing said.