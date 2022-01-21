It's going to be a cold weekend in Lancaster County.
Temperatures will average 5-10 degrees below normal, and wind chills will likely reach zero, continuing the rollercoaster that is January's weather.
A blast of arctic air will drop temps into the single digits Friday night, according to the National Weather Center in State College That, along with winds around 8 to 11 mph will make it feel as low as zero outside, according to the weather agency.
Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, said next week could bring some of the coldest days of the season so far for the county.
Most days between Jan. 20-30 will have highs in the 20s to 30s, Elliott said. The normal high around this time of year is around the 40s.
Many nights will see temperatures drop into the low teens, he added.
"High temperatures today and on Saturday will be around 15 degrees below normal," Elliott said in his latest forecast. "And lows on Friday night will plummet into the single digits."
Friday night is forecast to be the coldest, with a low of 8. Temps will be in the teens and 20s overnight on Sunday and Monday, according to the NWS.
Saturday morning's single-digit low will be only the second time this month the temperature has dropped below 10, Elliott said, adding that the county has only had 5 days this month where the temperature has been in the 20s.
Saturday will be around 15 degrees below normal.
"That goes to show you just how mild the last two winters have been," Elliott said.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 27 and Sunday will have a high near 32.
No precipitation is expected over the weekend. The county's next chance for snow is Tuesday, with a 30% chance of snow and rain showers.
Wind blows snow off the roof of a building in Elizabethtown on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Elizabethtown Fire Department Captain AJ Huber shovels snow off a sidewalk along East Willow Street on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Snow drifts cover a road in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Snow blankets a field in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Curious dogs stare into the lens of a camera during a pause in playing at Beau's Dream Dog Park in Lancaster city's Buchanan Park, Monday, January 17, 2022. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow blanketed the county overnight.
Clearing the sidewalks of snow along Ben Franklin Boulevard in East Lampeter Twp. Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Wind blows snow off the roof of a building in Elizabethtown on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Elizabethtown Fire Department Captain AJ Huber shovels snow off a sidewalk along East Willow Street on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow drifts cover a road in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow blankets a field in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Harley Pierce clears snow and slush from the sidewalk in front of House of Pasta 1110 Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township Monday, January 17, 2022. Pierce is a bartender at House of Pasta.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Curious dogs stare into the lens of a camera during a pause in playing at Beau's Dream Dog Park in Lancaster city's Buchanan Park, Monday, January 17, 2022. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow blanketed the county overnight.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
John Taylor, left, pushes his son, Jack, 6, down a snow-covered hill at Buchanan Park, Monday, January 17, 2022. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow blanketed the county overnight.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow blankets a farm in northern Lancaster County, Monday, January 17, 2022. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow blanketed the county overnight.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Stuart, left, plays with another dog at Beau's Dream Dog Park in Lancaster city, Monday, January 17, 2022. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow blanketed the county overnight.