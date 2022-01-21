It's going to be a cold weekend in Lancaster County.

Temperatures will average 5-10 degrees below normal, and wind chills will likely reach zero, continuing the rollercoaster that is January's weather.

A blast of arctic air will drop temps into the single digits Friday night, according to the National Weather Center in State College That, along with winds around 8 to 11 mph will make it feel as low as zero outside, according to the weather agency.

Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, said next week could bring some of the coldest days of the season so far for the county.

Most days between Jan. 20-30 will have highs in the 20s to 30s, Elliott said. The normal high around this time of year is around the 40s.

Many nights will see temperatures drop into the low teens, he added.

"High temperatures today and on Saturday will be around 15 degrees below normal," Elliott said in his latest forecast. "And lows on Friday night will plummet into the single digits."

Friday night is forecast to be the coldest, with a low of 8. Temps will be in the teens and 20s overnight on Sunday and Monday, according to the NWS.

Saturday morning's single-digit low will be only the second time this month the temperature has dropped below 10, Elliott said, adding that the county has only had 5 days this month where the temperature has been in the 20s.

Saturday will be around 15 degrees below normal.

"That goes to show you just how mild the last two winters have been," Elliott said.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 27 and Sunday will have a high near 32.

No precipitation is expected over the weekend. The county's next chance for snow is Tuesday, with a 30% chance of snow and rain showers.

AccuWeather predicts Saturday's temps will fell between 0-10.

For states north of Pennsylvania, like New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, it will feel like it's -30 to -20 in some places.

The coldest temperature recorded so far this year was a report of 7 on Jan. 16, according to Millersville University data. The warmest day was Jan. 2, with 61 recorded.

The cold will ease up from Sunday to Tuesday, Elliott said. But he doesn't expect it to last long.

"I foresee another shot of bitterly cold air returning next Wednesday and Thursday," he said on Friday. He predicts highs will be around the 20s.

Record-cold recorded 28 years ago

The coldest day in Lancaster County in the past 108 years was on Jan. 21, 1994, according to Millersville University's Weather Information Center.

Temperatures were recorded at -18 in the county. Front-page photos on Lancaster's newspapers showed the Susquehanna River frozen over.

The cold snap also brought the "heaviest ice in years," New Era reporter Ad Crable wrote.

The Susquehanna was 12 inches thick with ice.

Some notable lows included:

-18 in Manheim

-16 at Lancaster Water Works

-13 in Elizabethtown

-5 in Ephrata

-2 in downtown Lancaster.

Forty miles northwest, Harrisburg recorded a record of -22.