Architects have released
new renderings that offer a sneak peek of the nearly $100 million Penn Manor High School project.
The renderings, in addition to a
virtual tour, added to Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates’ website showcase the expansive, 370,000-square-foot building to be completed by summer 2022.
The images feature collaborative work spaces, a media center with natural light and contemporary seating, and modernized entrances with a giant “PM” welcoming students at each one.
Among the school’s other features will be new agriculture and athletic wings, a greenhouse and a 900-seat auditorium.
Rendering of the new Penn Manor High School.
A rendering shows how Penn Manor High School will look after its renovation.
A rendering shows how Penn Manor High School will look after its renovation.
The Penn Manor school board approved bids for the project, which calls for much of the current school to be torn down and replaced, in January. Construction costs, alone, will be $82.7 million -- $5 million
more than expected.
The overall project cost is $99.9 million.
To pay for it, the district plans to issue two $40 million bonds, which won’t be paid off until 2038 and 2040. It also saved up $9.6 million for the project.
