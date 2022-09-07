The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating the deaths of multiple deer in the Southeast Region, including at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in northern Lancaster County.

Agency officials suspect the deaths were caused by one of two often-fatal diseases - epizootic hemorrhagic disease, commonly called EHD, or bluetongue virus. Both are caused by insects.

The outbreak was identified in a letter sent by the Game Commission Wednesday afternoon to over 1,000 local hunters who had applied for the annual archery deer hunt at Middle Creek, which would have been held in October and early November.

Due to the outbreak, the letter stated, the archery hunt at Middle Creek is being canceled for the 2022-23 season.

“Obviously, this is not a decision we came to lightly, but it is being done out of an abundance of caution,” said Lauren Ferreri, who manages Middle Creek for the Game Commission.

Ferreri said she found four dead deer at Middle Creek within the past few weeks that showed signs of either EHD or bluetongue, which both have similar symptoms.

Similar visible symptoms of the two ailments include swelling in the head and neck, and swelling and a bluish color of the tongue.

While the diseases, which both are classified as “hemorrhagic diseases,” are not always fatal to deer, they often are, according to the Game Commission.

If fatal, the diseases usually kill a deer within five to 10 days of a bit by a midge. One deer cannot spread either disease to another deer, according to the Game Commission

“Hemorrhagic disease is one of the most common diseases of white-tailed deer in the eastern United States and can cause a significant number of deaths during outbreaks,” the agency’s website states.

The letter sent to the prospective Middle Creek hunters Wednesday stated that the disease outbreak is believed to have affected deer “across the Southeast Region, including Middle Creek.”

Ferreri referred questions about the outbreak beyond Middle Creek to the Game Commission’s Southeast Region office. A spokesperson there could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

She did say the Game Commission has sent samples from multiple deer recently found dead in the region to a federal laboratory for testing to identify the cause of their deaths.

Those results have not yet been returned, but she said officials suspect EHD or bluetongue.

Late summer is often when EHD and bluetongue hit deer populations.

In late August and early September 2018, dozens of dead deer were found in northern Chester and southern Berks counties. EHD was confirmed as the cause of those deaths.

The good news, Ferreri said, is that if the outbreak is a result of EHD or bluetongue, the midges that bite and infect deer die in the first hard frost of the year.

“And then we don’t have any more problems,” she said.

Game Commission staff at Middle Creek are not actively looking for dead deer currently, according to Ferreri. But that could change in the future.

“At this point, we don’t know the extent of the outbreak,” she said. “It could be mild or it could be disastrous.”

The drawing to select 45 hunters from among the more than 1,000 applicants seeking to participate in the annual bowhunt at Middle Creek was supposed to be held Wednesday.

Even though Game Commission officials don’t know the extent of the outbreak, Ferreri said the decision was made to cancel the hunt before the drawing to avoid possible problems.

“We didn’t want to pick the hunters and then tell them the hunt was canceled,” she said. “And we didn’t want to risk having a hunt when we might not be able to provide the experience hunters expect.”

The Middle Creek bowhunt annually draw 1,000 or more applicants because of the number and quality of deer typically found on Middle Creek’s property, which is otherwise off limits to general deer hunting.

There is another limited-entry hunt held each year in December for flintlock muzzleloader and archery hunters.

The application deadline for that lottery is still several weeks away, and Ferreri said a decision has not yet been made to cancel that hunt.

“Cancelling (the bowhunt) will enable us to assess the total impact of this outbreak on the Middle Creek deer population and ensure that hunters continue to have quality hunting experiences in the future,” the letter sent to hunters Wednesday states.