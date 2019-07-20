Elevation Foods issued a voluntary recall of several products over fear of Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Archer Farms egg salad, as well as pre-packaged egg salad sandwiches from Archer Farms, are under recall.

Archer Farms products are sold at Target, and are distributed nationwide.

The following products, and their sell-by dates, are:

- Archer Farms egg salad, 12 oz., Lot Number W1906042A, with a use-by date of August 12, 2019

- Archer Farms deviled egg half sandwich with bacon, UPC code 220505000002

- Archer Farms deviled egg sandwich on multigrain, UPC code 498780203566

If you have one of these products, the FDA urges consumers to return them to the point of purchase for a full refund, or throw them away.