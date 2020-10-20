The staff at Arch Street Center, 629 North Market St., began serving free carry-out lunch to anyone who needed it in the center’s parking lot days after it shut down because of COVID-19 in March. Since then, the organization has distributed lunch to about 70 to 75 people each weekday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Lancaster City based nonprofit served its 10,000th meal to residents in need this past week.

By August, more than 7,000 meals were passed out to locals.

The nonprofit, which offers a membership-based day program for adults living with serious mental illnesses, has been able to keep serving lunch because of grants it received from the Lancaster County Community Foundation, contributions from regular donors and anonymous donations.