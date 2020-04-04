Rick Palmer hasn’t paid his $3,700 April rent for his spot at the Shops at Rockvale.

But with his virtual reality and gaming arcade SwitchVR closed for nearly three weeks now, he just doesn’t have it.

“If we were cash happy, we could survive through this. … But we were kind of living on the edge as it was,” he said.

The business closures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 came at a bad time for Palmer, who was subsidizing his virtual reality lounge with his bounce house business.

“I dumped all the money that I made into here, and now it’s all gone,” said the 43-year-old Lititz resident, who said his Bounce House Rentals of Lancaster has also taken a dive. “It’s very bad, and most likely this crisis will bankrupt me.”

Strapped for cash

A new month marks the first time stores, restaurants and other commercial tenants have had to come up with rent for business that may not have produced income for weeks. And with smaller businesses routinely operating on slim margins, payments for idle storefronts could be budget busters.

“We’re all cash-based businesses, and we need that cash flow in order to pay our obligations,” said Steve Dyer, who along with his wife, Tamara, owns Clean Eatz Cafe in Manheim Township.

Dyer, along with four other small tenants in the Fruitville Pike shopping center anchored by At Home, appealed the property’s owner, New York-based Glazer Properties, for some kind of rent relief. Their request was turned down.

A representative for Glazer Properties did not respond to a request for comment.

Like many other entrepreneurs, Dyer has a personal guarantee on his lease, which means he could be forced to use his personal savings to make good on the 10-year agreement he signed for the café in 2018.

“That’s 20 years of saving,” Dyer said. “For what? So they can keep their coffers full?”

Requests for relief

Many commercial property owners have been offering some kind of help for tenants, even though they may be limited by obligations to their lenders.

Nicole Vasquez, an owner of Nicole Taylor Boutique and Blazin’ J’s chicken sandwich shop, said both her downtown landlords have given the option to pay April’s rent over time.

Rob Ecklin, who has 50 commercial tenants mostly in Lancaster city, said he has his own rent deferral program.

Paul Fulmer, a Lancaster-based commercial real estate broker and consultant with NAI Commercial Partners, said property owners may want to help, but lending requirements could limit them.

“If you give a tenant a break without talking to your lender, you could find yourself in default for your loan,” he said.

Yet he adds: “There’s a general sense that we’re going to figure it out, but to figure it out we’re not going to just say, ‘You’re not going to have to pay your rent for April.’”

