Advisors to the Hempfield High School Gay Sexuality Alliance club received approval to hold the April 25 drag show that sparked controversy in the district, according to the results of a fact-finding investigation posted at the school district’s website.

The district posted the results at lanc.news/3xAJhKK and listed initial actions that it plans to take to ensure supervision and enhance accountability relating to after-school and club events.

“The drag show event was found to be a symptom of a larger issue that revealed a lack of an appropriate level of oversight and supervision in the building at times, as well as inconsistent and/or a lack of procedures for certain activities,” read a statement posted with the results.

At a Monday committee meeting, Superintendent Michael Bromirski said the investigation was nearing its conclusion and the district would finalize personnel recommendations when the investigation was complete. However, during the meeting or in its announcement, administration didn’t share the names of the three employees who were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The post announcing the results of the fact-finding portion of the district's investigation does not mention the three employees or if any further disciplinary actions have been taken or are being considered. School board President Grant Keener said there has been “no change in the employment status of any individual” as of Friday afternoon.

“As has been consistently communicated, the district is limited in what it can share publicly about investigations involving students and staff, and cannot share the details of any disciplinary action due to an employee’s right to privacy,” read the statement. “There is often a desire for more information to be shared publicly than can be done. That, however, should never be an indication that the district is ignoring a concern or covering up facts.”

District spokesperson Cheryl Irwin-Bass and Anthony Jannotta, president of the Hempfield Education Association, didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment from LNP | LancasterOnline.

“We are pleased that the investigation has concluded,” Keener said. “We are looking forward to discussing all of the recommendations and the findings to ensure that we have a clearer understanding of next steps.”

While the agenda has yet to be posted, the next school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 14 at the district administration building at 200 Church St. in East Hempfield Township.

Building administrators were aware of the event and principals were in the building when guests arrived, according to the statement. The event had also been publicized at the high school through Schoology posts to club members and school-wide announcements. Schoology is a learning management system that Hempfield School District uses to create, manage and share assignments and resources in its schools.

An approved event

Gay Sexuality Alliance advisors Kelly Tyson and Carla Vicidomini organized events with drag queen performers annually since 2020, with the permission of ninth-grade Principal Beth Becker, according to email correspondences received through a Right to Know request filed by school district resident Peter Taraborelli.

The news of the event, according to a response to Taraborelli’s Right to Know request, was also shared in a school-wide announcement through the Hempfield High School Morning Show. The show includes morning announcements and is broadcast each day in the high school and posted on YouTube.

The Right to Know Request asked for copies of correspondence between the administration and leaders of the club. Taraborelli is a freelance photographer with LNP | LancasterOnline, but he did not file his Right to Know request on behalf of the organization.

His request was granted in part and denied in part. The district redacted records that identified minors 17 and younger.

LNP | LancasterOnline filed a Right to Know request on May 3. On May 9, the district’s Open Records Officer Karen Hall responded that the district would require an additional 30 days to respond and that it would respond on or before June 10. LNP | LancasterOnline has not received a response as of 11 a.m. Friday, June 10.

In an email conversation included in the district’s response to Taraborelli’s Right to Know request, Tyson asked a drag queen in January 2020 to visit the school as a guest speaker. When the drag queen asked to have another performer accompany her, Tyson proposed reserving the high school’s performing arts center so the queens could perform.

Vicidomini contacted Becker and Performing Arts Center Coordinator Greg Bierly about reserving the space. The advisors received approval to use the center in 2020 and 2021.

The most recent drag show had originally been scheduled for March 21 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. That performance was canceled, according to the morning announcements from March 21, but a reason for its cancellation was not given.

A segment of the morning announcements show on April 25 mentioned the April 25 performance that, according to the announcement, took place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Hackman auditorium.

Clearances and supervision

Drag queens associated with entertainment company Depiro’s Divas were at the performance, according to company owner Michael Depiro. Although a report published by Harrisburg 100 included a link to the Depiro’s Divas website when it mentioned the event “featured professional dancers,” Depiro said his company wasn’t involved in the event, the dancers participated on their own and they had agreed to appear for free.

According to district policy and Pennsylvania school code, clearances are not required for guests visiting the school irregularly and not providing for the care, supervision, guidance or control of children but the guests went through an established visitor screening process which includes an instant background check against the Megan’s Law database.

Performers were not paid or contracted by the district.

“There was a lack of professional judgment in allowing the guests to continue to the event, as they were dressed inappropriately for a school setting,” read the statement.

A 49-second video that circulated on social media and was shared by several news sites has been confirmed as footage of the performance depicting the dress and dance of the performers. LNP | LancasterOnline received a full version of the video from Hempfield Area School District parent Meridith Hilt and confirmed that a Hempfield student filmed the video and posted it to their TikTok account.

One drag queen is seen in the video wearing a tight-fitting green leotard that extends to the knees but is cut away at the inner thighs and sides of the buttocks area. The performer, who has shoulder-length black hair, is also wearing knee-high high-heeled boots.

Another queen seen in the video wears thong-like bottoms that appear to expose the sides of their buttocks. They are also shown wearing a yellow crop top that extends to just above the belly button and a bright yellow jacket. The performer’s blonde wig is tied into two ponytails.

The other two performers in the video, who wear orange-red wigs, seem to be slightly more clothed, with one wearing a short blue dress and another wearing a blue leotard ensemble. Both dance in black, knee-high high-heeled boots.

It’s possible, however, that the drag queens in the video were not exposing skin. Depiro said the performers often wear about “seven layers” of skin-colored tights and stockings beneath their costumes. Depiro declined to identify the queens involved in the performance.

The district also shared in its statement that permission slips are not normally required for extracurricular activities taking place at the school or if transportation isn’t required.

It’s also not a “consistent” practice for the school to take attendance and maintain attendance records for student activities and clubs.

Frustration, disappointment with statement

Some residents said they were confused and frustrated by the district’s statement, citing a lack of details and an inconsistency between the findings and conclusion of the investigation.

“I’m confused by the statement that was released,” said resident Jamie Beth Cohen. “In the facts and findings section, it seems to be saying that everything was done appropriately.”

While one part of the statement finds there was oversight and lack of supervision, Cohen said, another states a building principal was present and the guests had been approved.

“The conclusions don’t match the facts and findings,” Cohen said.

Resident Tammitha Mitchell said she’s disappointed that the district didn’t provide more details or a stronger stance on the event. But, Mitchell said she believes more information will come out of the investigation.

“(The statement is) a positive thing because it brought to light that a lot of policies and things like that were not in place or effectively in place,” Mitchell said. “So, we're going to be able to clean up a system that wasn't working.”

Mitchell said she is also concerned by Right to Know requests that were filed by district residents but were denied or haven’t received a response.

“We are frustrated that we don't know more of what's happening,” Mitchell said. “We're frustrated that it might get just brushed under the radar like ‘see nothing's happening here.’ But in reality, there is a lot happening here.”

Corrective Actions

Administrators and the board expressed their concerns and disapproval of the event since the onset of the investigation.

In an initial statement posted April 29, the district apologized for the event and wrote that it was “appalled at what took place and in no way condone this type of activity.”

Now, as a result of the investigation, the district plans to review and enforce adherence to current policies and procedures as well as tighten internal controls and accountability. There is also a plan to review and adjust “related” policies and record keeping guidelines as needed, according to the statement.

“If they want to change policies, it's well within the right to change policies,” Cohen said. “I don't understand how that is a corrective action to a situation in which all the policies were followed.”

Specific policies or guidelines were not referenced in the statement, though Keener said Friday the policies referred to are likely at a building level as opposed to formal policies approved by the board.

“The issues that were brought to light through the investigation have led to a review of existing processes and procedures, clarification of expectations, and the identification of gaps and corresponding solutions,” read the statement.”

The district plans to also revise its processes for club management including an annual review, record keeping procedures and supervisory expectations. The district also plans to “ensure proper administrator supervision” in the building when student extracurricular events and activities are occurring.

Though the district plans to review policies, Mitchell said parents are alarmed by what they deem as a lack of consequences to the teachers and principals involved.

“We want to see that the school is making sure parents are well aware of things happening with their children, and that the parents have more of a say in what's happening with their children,” Mitchell said. “Also, certainly, things need to have some accountability somewhere along the line.”