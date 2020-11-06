Applications for state rental relief program close as millions in funds remain unallocated

The Pennsylvania mortgage and rent relief program has once again stopped accepting new applications after reaching extended deadline on Wednesday, potentially leaving millions of dollars unspent statewide.

The program — established with federal CARES Act funding to assist homeowners and renters who lost income due to COVID-19 — was initially slated to stop accepting applications on Sept. 30, which it did. But on Oct. 6, Gov. Tom Wolf unilaterally issued an order that extended the application deadline through Nov. 4, giving administrators an extra month to process more applicants.

But without the programmatic changes that advocates asked for, time alone may not have been enough to get the funds to many more households in need.

As of September, over $102 million of the total $150 million had been requested statewide by renters, but only about $10 million in assistance had been disbursed. At the time, the state had distributed about $50 million in funding to counties through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority expects to disperse $1 million of the $2 million grant it received from PHFA by Friday — the funding is expected to go to 300 households throughout the county whose applications for relief were approved.

Between Friday Oct. 30 and the deadline on Wednesday, over 125 applications were submitted to the county agency, according to Justin Eby, deputy executive director. But with the deadline to disperse all funds by Nov. 30, the window might be too tight to process and approve all of the new applications, he said.

“We acknowledge that sorting through all of the details of each applicant and follow-up for more information takes weeks to complete,” Eby said. “We may not receive all of the required supporting information in time and are unable to help tenants who may actually qualify for the program.”

At this point, it’s possible that about $500,000 of the funds the county received will be unspent, he said.

From the beginning, advocates have asked for specific changes to the program to make it run smoother and help more people — such as getting rid of the requirement that tenants be 30 days in arrears before applying, a fair-market grant amount instead of the $750-a-month-cap per household regardless of size and simplifying the complicated application process.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Except for an order from Wolf last month that allowed landlords and tenants to negotiate payment plans as a way to recoup any amount over $750 from the tenant, none of the advocate’s requests were enacted.

Wolf said he was unable to unilaterally make any more changes to the program and that any additional fixes would have to come from the legislature. The General Assembly, even with months to enact changes and multiple bills to choose from, failed to act.

A bill introduced in September by Rep. Sue Helm, R-Dauphin, to strengthen the state program and implement a number of the changes urged by advocates, gained the most steam, but ultimately fell flat.

The bill experienced one major roadblock when a state legislator tested positive for COVID-19 in October and all sessions were cancelled right before its final vote in the House. Once the legislators were back in session weeks later, the House passed the bill unanimously and moved to the Senate, where Republicans in leadership said it wasn’t needed, pointing to the governor’s actions extending the deadline and easing some requirements.

“Legislative changes that were needed to enhance the program were unfortunately not prioritized by the General Assembly prior to the election,” Lyndsay Kensinger, Wolf's press secretary, said in an email Wednesday. “Therefore, the application deadline is set to expire today.”

On what happens to the funds that are not expended, “no firm decisions have been made,” said Mike Straub, a spokesperson for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster).

“Our appropriations committee is sending a letter to the Budget Secretary asking for the total unspent amount across CARES Act funds across all programs,” Straub said. “That will help the committee determine the best path for reallocating funds to other programs if necessary or in helping decide extending any other deadlines.”

If a federal or state lifeline is announced extending the disbursement deadline past Nov. 30, the program is prepared to relaunch, Eby said.