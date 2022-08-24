Farmers and poultry companies who have suffered financially due to an ongoing avian influenza outbreak can submit applications for a second round of state recovery funding meant to reimburse losses.

The new round of funding specifically targets poultry facilities that are or were within avian flu control zones — 10-kilometer perimeters around infected quarantined farms, in which increased restrictions on poultry-related business could have led to lost revenue.

Those restrictions affected infected farms and their noninfected poultry-producing neighbors, according to officials at the state Department of Agriculture, which opened the second application period Wednesday.

Eligible applicants would receive reimbursement through the state’s new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Recovery Reimbursement Grant Program, which has made $25 million available to affected farmers.

Since April, the flu has infected birds at 17 poultry farms and one backyard flock in the state, resulting in the deaths of 4.2 million birds, most of which were euthanized in an effort to thwart further spread. Eight of those farms were in Lancaster County, where 3.85 million birds were affected.

The grant program is being administered in two rounds. The first round, with an application deadline of Sept. 10, is open to poultry farmers and poultry companies within 3 kilometers of an infected site. The second round, with an application deadline of Oct. 8, is open to affected businesses anywhere within a control zone, officials said.

According to department officials, losses up to $100,000 will be fully reimbursed, and losses over that amount may be only partially reimbursed.

Applications can be submitted online through the Department of Agriculture. Visit lanc.news/avianflu_reimbursement.