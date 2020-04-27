The application period opens Wednesday for an emergency fund that will provide at least $1.5 million in loans and grants to Lancaster city small businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lancaster City Small Business Emergency Fund will offer $1.25 million in low-interest loans and at least $250,000 in grants to city businesses.

Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29 and until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 10. Once the application period closes, all submissions will be considered equally. Selection criteria include longevity of business, historic profitability, economic and community impact, severity of need, number of employees and businesses impact on the streetscape of Lancaster city.

Businesses with under $500,000 in annual revenue can apply for a grant or a loan while businesses with between $500,000 and $1 million in annual revenue will only be eligible for a loan. Funding decisions are expected to be made by May 22, with money disbursed beginning May 26.

Links to the applications as well as more information the fund is available at: www.lancastercitysmallbizemergencyfund.com.

Community backed fund

Fulton Bank, Ferree Foundation, the High Foundation and Rodgers & Associates are initially providing a combined $200,000 for grants while En-Courage Lancaster, an advocacy group supporting small business formed in response to the COVID-19 crisis, also plans to contribute some proceeds from its own fundraising.

Lancaster city is contributing $250,000 in loan capital to the new fund which will be added to $200,000 coming from Assets as well as $800,000 from Community First Fund, which will administer the program.

Through the Lancaster City Small Business Emergency fund, businesses will be able to receive grants of up to $5,000 or five-year loan sup to $25,000. Loan repayments will be deferred for the first six months and they will be interest-free for the first year. After that, the interest rate will be 4%.