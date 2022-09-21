Elizabethtown College has announced its 2022-23 Lecture Series schedule, and its speakers include an Apple Inc. co-founder and a CEO of a former president’s foundation.

The schedule is as follows:

Nov. 2, 7 p.m.: Anthony Ray Hinton, best-selling author and advocate for criminal justice reform, will present “The Sun Does Shine: How I found Life, Freedom and Justice.”

Feb. 16, 7 p.m.: Sekou Kaalund, managing director of J.P. Morgan, will present “Leading for Sustainable Community Impact.”

March 29, 7:30 p.m.: Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Inc., technology entrepreneur and philanthropist will present “The Story of Apple Computer.”

April 23, 7 p.m.: Valerie Jarrett, New York Times bestselling author and CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation, will present “Finding my Voice: What does it mean to belong?"

Pre-registration is required to attend the events. The Hinton, Kaalund and Jarrett lectures are free to attend and will be held at the Leffler Chapel & Performance Center at Elizabethtown College.

Wozniak’s lecture will be at the Lancaster Marriott & Convention Center. Cost is to-be-determined.

Learn more about the lecture series at lanc.news/etownlectures22.