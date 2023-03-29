Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, encouraged young entrepreneurs and advised caution with artificial intelligence Wednesday night as keynote speaker at Elizabethtown College’s High Center for Family Business' annual forum.

The Lancaster County Convention Center was filled with people in business casual attire enjoying food and beverages until a little after 7 p.m., when a hush came over the crowd as the speakers came onto the stage.

The moderator for the evening, WGAL news anchor Jere Gish asked Wozniak if he had ever been to Lancaster and jokingly asked the audience “Should I correct Steve?” as Wozniak pronounced “Lancaster” out of step with local custom.

In 1976, Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer Inc. with the Apple I computer. The following year, they launched the personal computer industry with Apple II, which featured a central processing unit, keyboard, color graphics and a floppy disk drive.

Wozniak also co-founded Woz U in 2017, a post-secondary education and training platform for software engineering and technology development. For over 40 years, Wozniak has been an entrepreneur and philanthropist, inspiring subsequent generations to start their own businesses.

At the event, Wozniak spoke about his childhood and how his love of science evolved, beginning with science fair projects in third grade and advancing to computer design in high school. As he got older, he started putting posters of computers on his bedroom walls.

“I told my dad in high school, maybe my first year college, I said, ‘I am going to own a 4k Data General Nova minicomputer,’ ” having researched the minimum capacity for a computer that allows one to type programs.

Back when computers “cost as much as a house,” Wozniak said, “I’ll live in an apartment.”

Wozniak said he and Jobs were “friends until his death.”

He described their relationship as one where they were different but worked well together. When they met in their 20s, they didn’t have everything figured out, but they had motivation.

“Motivation is more important than knowledge,” adding if a student wants to learn, they’ll find a way to learn, but without motivation, they won’t.

Earlier that day, Wozniak was one of a group of people in the technology industry who signed a petition calling for a 6-month pause in the rollout of artificial intelligence to consider the risks.

Woznaik said at Wednesday’s forum that artificial intelligence can do a lot of good, but it can also do a lot of bad. He warned the audience that we shouldn’t “release” something if we don’t know where it’s going in the future.

“The human being should be the most important thing,” he said. “(Artificial intelligence) should only be there to help us.”

When asked about his advice for young entrepreneurs, Wozniak said to take a good-paying job, and use your free time to work on your ideas.

“Life is about happiness, not accomplishments,” he said.