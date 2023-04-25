A panel of three Commonwealth Court judges on Tuesday affirmed that Lancaster County is not responsible for $69,000 in legal bills accrued by former District Attorney Craig Stedman when he sued the county commissioners for allegedly interfering with his authority as the county’s top prosecutor.

Kleinbard LLC, the law firm hired by Stedman in 2019, filed suit in 2021 in Lancaster County court seeking payment after the county refused to pay an invoice submitted by Stedman before he resigned as district attorney to take on his new role as a county judge.

Tuesday’s ruling is the latest milestone in a political and legal dispute between Stedman and the county government. Stedman, then serving as district attorney, sued the county in 2019 claiming the commissioners were interfering with his constitutional authority to independently run his office. His suit also alleged the commissioners were trying to improperly audit his office’s use of drug forfeiture funds.

In December 2019, shortly before he resigned as district attorney after winning election to the Court of Common Pleas, Stedman submitted a $74,000 invoice to pay Kleinbard for representing him. The county commissioners refused to approve payment of the bill beyond $5,000 budgeted for his office to use for legal expenses.

That case ended when Stedman’s successor, Heather Adams, dropped the lawsuit when she took office in 2020.

With its invoice unpaid, Kleinbard turned around and sued the county for breach of contract.

The firm argued in court that some money controlled by district attorney came from sources other than the taxpayers, such as forfeited assets from drug busts. Therefore, the law firm contended, the board of commissioners had no right to stop the district attorney from spending the funds.

But the Commonwealth Court rejected the argument almost out of hand. “The fact that there may have been money elsewhere to pay for the invoice is beside the point,” the opinion said. “The point, rather, is that Stedman could not enter into the contract to the extent that it exceeded the $5,000 line-item appropriation for legal fees.”

Kleinbard, the judges continued, should have known Stedman was limited in how much money he could spend on legal fees without securing additional funds from the county commissioners.

“This is another solid legal victory for good government,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said in an emailed statement. “It is one of several victories in both the original frivolous litigation and then the subsequent attempt to have government funds pay for that litigation. These victories continue to be vindication for the Board of Commissioners in our efforts to bring transparency and accountability to the Drug Task Force and the use of drug forfeiture funds. History has shown we were absolutely right to do this.”

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said in an email that the judges got it right when they said that a district attorney, or any elected official, is not authorized to unilaterally appropriate public dollars for non-budgeted items: “All elected officials are tasked with ensuring the proper and transparent use of taxpayer funds. In this case the lawsuit was frivolous since it did not serve the purpose of furthering good government and would undermine the plain language of the county code.”

Commissioner John Trescot, who was not a commissioner when the legal action began, applauded the Commonwealth Court’s decision.

Stedman said he was not a party to the lawsuit and declined to comment. Kleinbard LLC did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.