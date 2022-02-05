A Lancaster man convicted of plotting to kill three Lancaster city police officers seven years ago will get a new trial after the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled Tuesday his attorney was ineffective in advising him not to testify at trial.

Akeem Washington had been serving a 25½- to 60-year prison sentence for his 2015 conviction on three felony counts of criminal solicitation to commit homicide.

Washington, 37, was accused of plotting to ambush the officers because they had arrested him early on the morning of Dec. 28, 2014, and charged him with terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Police said Washington plotted the murders after he was taken to jail on those charges and tried to recruit his cellmate, Treymayne Jones, to help. Jones notified authorities the next day and police charged Washington with the plot on Jan. 7, 2015.

According to police, Washington said that when he got out of jail, he was going to lure two officers involved in his arrest to a location and shoot them by having Jones make a fake call for help.

Washington, a former standout basketball player at McCaskey High School, also wanted to follow the sergeant who participated in the arrest to his home, and shoot him, along with his family if they came outside, police said.

Jones did not ask for anything in return for his cooperation, nor was he given anything, prosecutors said at the time of Washington’s trial.

According to testimony quoted in the Superior Court’s opinion, Washington testified that during his trial he told his attorney, John Elliot Churchville, “this is not going well, I need to testify…because I need to be able to explain to the jury how (Jones) got this information.”

Washington said Jones could have fabricated his story about the plot after seeing the names of the officers on Washington’s paperwork, noting there were numerous times Jones was alone in their cell and had access to the information.

Churchville advised Washington against testifying because he said the jury would learn of Washington’s previous conviction for aggravated assault, along with details of that crime, and think of him a violent man, the opinion said.

Washington argued the aggravated assault would not automatically have been admissible if he testified. And even if it did, he contended, it could not have been used by prosecutors to attack his credibility because aggravated assault isn’t a crime involving honesty.

The Superior Court, in its 7-2 decision, agreed, writing: “ … (B)ut for trial counsel’s erroneous advice concerning admission of the aggravated assault conviction, (Washington) would have testified.”

Churchville on Friday declined comment.

The Superior Court said the fact that Jones has since died could hamper the prosecution’s ability to prove its case. It noted, however, his prior testimony can be introduced.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said it was reviewing the opinions and would decide whether to appeal.