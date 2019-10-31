Plans are moving ahead for 166 apartments just off Fruitville Pike, promising to bring more traffic to the already busy suburban artery through Manheim Township.
It will be the last phase of Overlook Town Center, which developer Kevin Lapp opened in 2014 with Chipotle, Buffalo Wild Wings and other retail outlets on the east side of Fruitville Pike.
The 13-acre tract is along Granite Run Drive, between those restaurants and the Manheim Township Public Library. Construction is expected to begin in the spring, with occupancy starting in early 2021.
Residents will access the development via an extension of Town Boulevard, which intersects with Fruitville Pike near Ruby Tuesday, and a street to be added off Granite Run Drive before the library driveway.
Intersection work done earlier
A traffic study was completed for the entire project, but Manheim Township officials did not respond Wednesday to a Right to Know request LNP filed Tuesday in an effort to review it.
Lapp said improvements were made to intersections in the first phase of the project, with no further ones planned except new line striping along Delp Road at Fruitville Pike.
He noted the project's central location "among the area's popular retail shops, restaurants and entertainment" and, asked about its impact on traffic, said he expects it will be minor.
Dennis Brubaker, who lives just north of the project, thinks otherwise.
"We don't need any more traffic," the 62-year-old retiree said when LNP asked him about the project this week.
Brubaker said he has lived in the nearby Belair development for 20 years, and estimated that traffic got 30% worse after the Shoppes at Belmont opened in 2018 about a mile to the south.
He noted that congestion is already so bad that he drives through the neighborhood and up to the signalized intersection at Delp Road any time he needs to turn left onto Fruitville Pike to travel north.
PennDOT traffic counts
The latest online traffic volume map from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is from 2017 — before Belmont opened — and shows an average of 19,000 vehicles a day on that stretch of Fruitville Pike.
Frank Byrne also said he's concerned about the impact on traffic, likening the area near Belmont to "a traffic jam" and saying he thinks the county is generally being overdeveloped.
“We just don’t have the infrastructure,” said the 80-year-old Lancaster city resident, who was at Overlook’s dog park Tuesday with his two greyhounds.
Brenda Stover, 67-year-old East Hempfield Township resident who was at the library Wednesday, said she lives on what used to be farmland and would feel hypocritical speaking against homes for others.
But she said that, in general, she would like to see open green spaces preserved and thinks that “we have enough stores.”
Township review process
The township planning commission approved the project’s final land development plan by a 7-0 vote last month, and the project is expected to go before Manheim Township’s board of commissioners next month, likely at its Nov. 11 meeting.
Scott Haverstick, chair of the Lancaster County Planning Commission, said its most intensive advisory review was at the beginning of the project, from 2011 through 2013. It did another this week, with minor recommendations.
Haverstick reported that members approved a summary that called the project a good example of growing responsibly and making it easier to get around without a car.
“This development pattern integrates and connects people with jobs, and jobs with housing,” it said.
Commercial space included
Lapp said he’s planning for a total of 10,000 to 15,000 square feet of commercial space across the ground floors of some of the buildings, which could be a mix of restaurant, retail and office space.
But commercial tenants aren’t committed yet, he said, and if demand is low he may look to have more apartment units and less commercial space.
As for rent rates, he said they hadn’t been set yet but will be in the middle-income to market-rate range.
Plans show three-story buildings. Lapp said some will have elevators and others will be walk-ups. Planned amenities for residents include a fitness center, lounge, co-working center and dog wash station.
The plan also calls for a connection to the library parking lot, so the development can accommodate overflow parking for its patrons.
He declined to disclose the cost of the development.