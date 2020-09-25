A fire on the 500 block of State Street in Ephrata Wednesday Afternoon displaces residents of an apartment building.

At approximately 3:05 p.m., a fire started in the apartment of the second floor of the building at 548 S. State Street, according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Several units responded, a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications said, and the Red Cross was also called for a family who was displaced because of the fire.

The fire is currently under control but units remain on the scene as of 7 p.m.