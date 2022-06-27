Not far from the Conestoga Valley High School campus, two planks of wood in the school’s red and blue colors stand in a stretch of field off Willow Road.

The memorial, bearing the names T. Zook and T. Smith, was surrounded by bouquets of flowers, “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Jurassic Park” balloons and a framed photograph of one of the students with friends signed “Rest in peace, love you - Carleigh.”

Conestoga Valley High School freshman Patience Conner came in a car full of students to the memorial Monday. She added a football and a bouquet to the tribute, mourning the loss of her two classmates, Tyler Zook and Tyreese Smith.

“They’re hysterical,” Conner said of the two, who were on the CV football team. “They could make anyone laugh.”

Conestoga Valley School District Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski on Sunday informed the community of two student deaths, and a Facebook post by Conestoga Valley Football Booster Club identified Zook and Smith. Conestoga Valley athletic director Dina Henry said Sunday that Smith died in a car crash, but was unsure of the circumstances of Zook's death.

According to 2021-22 Lancaster-Lebanon League football rosters, Zook had just finished his junior year, and Smith had finished his sophomore year.

The Lancaster County coroner’s office said Monday it had responded to a car crash at 521 Willow Road in East Lampeter Township, not far from the memorial, and a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. Saturday, according to the coroner. His death, caused by “mechanical asphyxia,” due to multiple “traumatic” injuries, was ruled accidental according to the coroner’s report. The coroner’s office did not identify the teen.

The coroner did not provide information about the death of the second student, and the East Lampeter Township Police Department – the agency investigating the crash – didn’t reply to requests for comment. Efforts to reach the Lancaster County district attorney’s office for comment on any investigation into the crash were also unsuccessful Monday.

Crash debris could still be seen in the area near the memorial on Monday afternoon.

Conner visited the memorial to Zook and Smith, near Jarvis and Willow roads in a largely rural area surrounded by fields, with Lancaster County Academy sophomore Karyssa Rosa and three other CV students. All five girls sat on a hill in the field, embracing, wiping away tears.

“(Tyreese) was very funny,” Rosa said through tears. “He was a really good people person. He liked to talk to everyone and he was always there for everybody. And he was just a good person all around. He was always trying to help other people.”

Conner said Smith and Zook “couldn’t do one thing without the other.” Friday night, she said, the two had been working at Sonic together.

She and Rosa attended middle school, then high school, with the boys. Rosa said she used to watch them play games on their Playstation or hang out as the two shot hoops together.

“(Tyreese) was always good at advice - anything you needed, he was there,” Conner said. “You could ask him anything, whether he was down or not, and he would help you no matter what.”

GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for the teens’ families. As of Monday afternoon, more than $18,000 had been raised for Smith; the fundraiser’s goal was $15,000. Nearly $14,000 of a $15,000 fundraiser goal for Zook had been raised.

Counselors were available at Conestoga Valley High School from 8 a.m. to noon Monday. When asked for comment, district spokesperson Katie Meier said the district is “not at liberty” to share any other information regarding the students deaths at this time.

“Tyreese was literally the best person - I consider him a brother,” Conner said.