At least two protests — one in person and one in vehicles — will take place in Lancaster city over the weekend following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota earlier this week.

The first protest, named “We’ve had enough, time to stand,” is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Lancaster Bureau of Police station at 39 W. Chestnut St., according to a Facebook post.

Organizers of the planned peaceful protest wrote they call on those who have "had enough of systematic oppression and racism towards black people” to attend the event to show solidarity.

A separate, in-vehicle protest by the activist group Lancaster Stands Up will take place on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m., according to an event posted on the group's Facebook page. A starting point and route for the vehicle protest was not yet announced Friday night.

As of Friday evening, more than 70 individuals planned to attend the Saturday protest while 60 people had committed to attending the Sunday vehicle protest.

“The same people we look to protect us are the same ones killing us,” the organizers for the Saturday protest wrote.

The upcoming protests follow numerous others around the United States after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck as he pleaded for air while handcuffed on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The ordeal was caught on video and drew outrage nationally.

“They are still publicly executing us as they have for centuries,” organizers for the Saturday protest continued. “We have to send a message and we gotta be BOLD. This is bigger than George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin. This is for our future.”

