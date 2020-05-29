A peaceful protest against “systematic oppression and racism towards black people” has been planned for Saturday morning in Lancaster city.

The protest, named “We’ve had enough, time to stand,” is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Lancaster Bureau of Police station at 39 W. Chestnut St., according to a Facebook post.

As of early Friday evening, more than 70 individuals planned to attend.

“The same people we look to protect us are the same ones killing us,” the organizers for the upcoming Lancaster protest wrote.

The protest follows numerous protests around the United States after George Floyd, 46-year-old black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck as he pleaded for air while handcuffed on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

“They are still publicly executing us as they have for centuries,” the post continued. “We have to send a message and we gotta be BOLD. This is bigger than George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin. This is for our future.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More coverage