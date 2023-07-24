Two weeks after crowds gathered at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area to spot a tropical bird, another rare bird appeared at the nature reserve.

A hudsonian godwit was seen at Middle Creek the morning of July 19, according to Ted Nichols, president of the Lancaster County Bird Club.

The bird was last seen in the county in September 2019 on the Conejohela Flats, a group of islands in the Susquehanna River near Washington Boro., Nichols said. Hudsonian godwits haven't been reported at Middle Creek in nearly 40 years.

“Every few years, one shows up somewhere in the state,” Nichols said. “This actually was the first time I’ve seen the bird in Pennsylvania.”

On July 7, a limpkin was reported at Middle Creek, making it the first of its kind seen in Pennsylvania. The limpkin was last seen the night of July 10, according to Nichols.

Nichols described hudsonian godwits as being 14 to 17 inches tall with long legs, neck and bill. They’re a type of shorebird that feeds on mudflats, using their bills to pluck out invertebrates to eat.

Hudsonian godwits migrate from the tip of South America to the northern part of North America, and, Nichols said, have one of the longest migrations.

“For this particular bird, I would speculate (it’s) maybe a failed breeder that’s just heading back south a little earlier than normal,” he said.

The hudsonian godwit showed up at the exact same place as the limpkin, and according to Nichols, it couldn’t be in a more convenient and accessible place for birders.

“It’s really a testament to the work that the folks with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, particularly those that work at Middle Creek,” he said. “Both of these two rarities that showed up, wouldn’t have stopped there if the habitat wasn’t good.”

Anyone interested in seeing the bird in Pennsylvania can visit the eBird website or call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Middle Creek Visitor Center at 717-733-1512 for updates on sightings.