Tuesday will be another hot day in Lancaster County, with temperatures climbing into the 90s once again.
Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Temps will drop down tonight, with a low near 71.
The UV Index is a 9 today, meaning that the sun exposure risk is "very high."
There is a 30% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Stray thunderstorms could come through the area, NWS said, mostly likely after 5 p.m.
There is a hazardous weather outlook for Lancaster County tonight, warning that some localized thunderstorms could cause flooding.
Temperatures will likely stay in the 90s throughout the week.