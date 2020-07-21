July 4 2020

The sun illuminates an American flag along Chestnut Street in Lancaster city on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Tuesday will be another hot day in Lancaster County, with temperatures climbing into the 90s once again. 

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Temps will drop down tonight, with a low near 71. 

The UV Index is a 9 today, meaning that the sun exposure risk is "very high." 

There is a 30% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Stray thunderstorms could come through the area, NWS said, mostly likely after 5 p.m. 

There is a hazardous weather outlook for Lancaster County tonight, warning that some localized thunderstorms could cause flooding. 

Temperatures will likely stay in the 90s throughout the week. 

