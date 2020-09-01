Franklin & Marshall College has reported one additional case of COVID-19 among students in new data published online Tuesday.

Both Elizabethtown College and Millersville University, meanwhile, reported no additional cases this week.

While confirmed cases remain steady at the county’s largest colleges, several Pennsylvania colleges are experiencing tremendous surges of COVID-19 on campus, forcing schools like Temple and Lock Haven universities to shift all courses online for two weeks.

At F&M, which has conducted universal entry testing for nearly 1,500 students who live on-campus or commute, its five cases represent 0.3% of students who were tested.

Two students who tested positive are in isolation at home. Three students have recovered. Three additional students are in quarantine on campus, because they are at-risk and awaiting test results.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Among 725 faculty and staff members who were tested, one has tested positive.

Out of six students at Elizabethtown who tested positive, four have recovered, according to the college’s weekly update, published online Monday. The college conducted universal entry testing for 516 students.

That leaves two students currently in isolation, plus an additional five in quarantine.

Both Elizabethtown and F&M are in the “moderate” alert level, the second-lowest, meaning a manageable amount of students have tested positive, and exposure is confined to a small number of individuals.

Millersville University has yet to publish its own COVID-19 data; however, five students have tested positive, none of whom live on campus, university spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said Tuesday. Two of those students have since recovered.