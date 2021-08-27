Traffic will be briefly stopped in both directions on Route 222 in Manheim Township Friday at noon, Manheim Township police announced.

This is the second time this week the highway will be briefly closed for a planned explosion at a construction site near Route 222.

The road is only anticipated to be closed for 10 minutes, police said.

"Please be patient with the emergency crews who will be halting traffic, and know that they will open the road as soon as it is safe to do so," police said.

The closure is to ensure that no one is hit by falling debris.