Lancaster County has another chilly week ahead, though major winter weather is not currently expected, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures this week will remain cold, briefly warming up by mid-week before dropping again as another arctic front moves in, said meteorologist Craig Evanego.

Today will see high temperatures in the upper-30s and lows in the mid-20s, though that will be chilled by breezy weather that could see wind gusts of 40 mph or more.

Tomorrow will see high temperatures reach the low-30s before dropping to the low-20s at night. Wednesday will be slightly warmer, with temperatures reaching the low-40s during the day before reaching of low in the mid-20s.

Much of Lancaster County will already wake up this morning to find about two to four inches of snow on the ground, Evanego said.

Another arctic front moving into the area Wednesday night could bring another blast of cold air Thursday and Friday, though any rain or snow showers that come with that front will likely be scattered.

“We’re not expecting a big storm with a lot of precipitation like (we had Sunday night),” Evanego said.

Thursday and Friday will again see lower temperatures that reach the mid-20s or low-30s during the day. Thursday’s low temperature will be in the low-teens.