After a few days of decline in COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County, over 400 people in the county have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County has seen 413 new cases, bringing its overall total to 25,975 positive cases of COVID-19 to date.

Pennsylvania reported an additional 9,230 positive cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported an additional 276 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the overall total death count from COVID-19 to 14,718.

In Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported another 11 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pennsylvania reports that 691 people in Lancaster County have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the county has actually seen 665 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 3,193,528 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

