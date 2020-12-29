Lancaster County reported over 300 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, continuing an upward trend of cases in the county.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that Lancaster County saw 315 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's overall total to 27,272.

Pennsylvania itself saw 8,545 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 622,349.

An additional 315 more deaths were reported in Pennsylvania as a result of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Eleven of those 315 were reported in Lancaster County, bringing the county's death toll to 712, according to state reports.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that Lancaster County has actually seen 689 deaths from COVID-19, a jump of 12 from yesterday's noon death count. This story will be updated when we have an updated number.

To date, 3,244,103 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next